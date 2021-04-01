You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Legislation will stop online sales of vaping products shipped through the U.S. Postal Service

Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act aims to protect children while likely boosting vape shop sales

  • 0
vaping retail store

Wikivapes owner Jeff Giocondo said his business has increased 100% recently.

In early April, Federal law will forbid the sale of nicotine vaping devices and e-liquids unless the buyer’s age can be verified. The legislation is called the Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to Children Act. The bill applies the same safeguards already in place for traditional cigarettes and smokeless tobacco products, and was included as part of the omnibus federal spending bill for fiscal year 2021.

The law intends to stop sales to those under 18 who purchase the products online and, therefore, cannot easily have their ages verified. The law mandates online age verification for the sale of all e-cigarette products and requires in-person confirmation upon physical delivery.

As a result, it will significantly reduce such sales by online retailers and likely drive their adult customers to brick and mortar vape shops. The kids will be out of luck, which is the intent.

The law will apply only to residential addresses. While legally applicable to shipping only via the U.S. Postal Service, major carriers such as UPS and FedEx will voluntarily comply with the law. DHL already prohibits the shipping of vaping and nicotine products in the U.S.

The law is expected to take effect in early April after the comment period set by the Postal Service closes toward the end of March.

The law will likely shift sales of vaping products from one buying channel to another. Early on at least, it appears to benefit vape shops over online retailers.

There are almost 10,000 vape shops in the U.S. and an estimated 8 million users. Most vape shops are small businesses with just a few employees.

While the industry is viewed negatively by some, proponents say many customers are either reducing their dependence on nicotine or attempting to eliminate it all together. Jeff Giocondo, owner of Wikivapes in Warrenton maintains that vaping can offer a transition to tobacco independence.

Wikivapes

“The new law has saved my business. I now will be able to survive,” said Jeff Giocondo, owner of Wikivapes. His shop is located at 579 Frost Ave. in the Warrenton Towne Center.

wikivapes

Jenna Causin, the face of the retail shop Wikivapes, and Jeff Giocondo, owner

Giocondo, 52, purchased his business just before COVID-19 hit and saw his early sales crash after the lockdown was implemented.

Later in 2020 when his shop was able to reopen, sales were still sluggish. “People were sitting at home on their computers and thinking, ‘I need some juice. I’ll just order it online instead of going to the shop,’” said Giocondo. That buying option will soon go away.

He is grateful his landlord reduced his rental costs for a few months in mid-2020 to help him get by.

"Recently, I've seen a 100% increase in my business. I’m getting up to 20 customers a day,” said Giocondo. Many of those sales were fulfilled in the past by online retailers. The early surge in his business is due in part to some online businesses shutting down in advance of the law’s enforcement, he said.

His customers range in age from 21 years old to senior citizens. Older buyers comprise as much as half of his customers. “I would also say 50% of the people who come in here are trying to stop smoking or trying to cut down,” Giocondo said. “We fit those people with the right device and right product for what they need.”

But where there are winners, there may also be losers. Online retailers will see their customer base evaporating since they will not be able to comply with the age verification mandate on orders. However, many of them are also wholesalers who will be able to retain that business channel since those sales will not go to residential addresses but rather businesses, mostly shops like Wikivapes.

“This is a case that some might see as government overreach, but it’s benefiting my business while protecting young people,” said Giocondo.

The Tobacco Hut Vape shop at 294 Lee Highway did not respond to a request for comment on the new law.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..