The Leckner Ford dealership in Marshall has closed. The lot has been cleared of cars and the building’s offices have been emptied.
Owner Carl Leckner declined comment on Friday when contacted via email. Ford Motor Credit Company LLC claimed Leckner owed money for vehicles, and filed suit in Henrico County Circuit Court to recover the vehicles.
David Baird, who operated a Ford dealership at the same site at Main Street and Winchester Road for 27 years until Leckner took over in 2016, retains ownership of the property. A sign taped to a front window of the dealership directs inquiries about the property to Baird.
Baird declined to answer questions about Leckner vacating the property when contacted by phone on Friday.
In 2015, Marshall Ford, still then co-owned by Baird and Thomas O’Brien, marked 100 years of continuous operation in the same building.
In August, Leckner shut down the service department at the Marshall dealership but kept the sales operation going. In a letter he sent to the Fauquier Times at that time, he said that Ford Credit had reduced his credit lines over the past year. He said he was hoping to resolve the matter.
Automotive News reported that Leckner sold two Nissan dealerships in Virginia this year and one in Maryland.
