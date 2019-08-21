The Leckner Ford dealership in Marshall will close this week.
“I can confirm that I won’t have a job after Friday,” said Mason Necci, parts manager at the dealership, on Wednesday, August 21.
“We won’t be here after Friday. I’m sure there are a multitude of reasons” for the closing, he said.
David De La Cruz, the dealership’s finance manager, confirmed that the dealership is closing this Friday.
“There will be a meeting about it [Thursday],” De La Cruz said.
Attempts to reach someone in Leckner corporate management for comment weren’t immediately unsuccessful.
Board of County Supervisors member Mary Leigh McDaniel, Marshall District, said she hadn’t heard about the closing and that it was “terrible news.”
Carl Leckner bought what was formerly Marshall Ford in 2016 and renamed it Leckner Ford. Marshall Ford marked its 100th anniversary in continuous operation as a Ford dealership in 2015. The dealership is in a historic building on the corner of Main Street and Winchester Road.
In 2017, Leckner withdrew an application for a special permit to build a Ford and Nissan dealership on undeveloped land at Main Street and Old Stockyard in Marshall after encountering opposition about the size of the building, lighting and concerns that it wasn’t in keeping with the character of Marshall.
“Our goal was to be a good neighbor. We never thought we’d build something they didn’t want,” Leckner said at the time the application was withdrawn.
He ended up not buying the property and it remains undeveloped.
According to Automotive News, Leckner sold two Nissan dealerships in Virginia this spring to Patrick Dibre and PSD Automotive Group of Bridgewater, N.J. The sale of a Leckner Nissan dealership in Ellicott City, Maryland, was about to close.
The Leckner website lists five dealerships in operation – the Ford dealership In Marshall, a Ford dealership and a Chevrolet dealership in Woodstock, Virginia, a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership and a Ford dealership in King George, Virginia.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(2) comments
How could a new building on the Old Stockyard road across from a shopping center be worse than the ugly layout of the cluster of homes on the Townsend property as you enter Marshall?
Please, please, please start proofreading your articles.
It's getting old. Every day.
