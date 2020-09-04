The state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is in the process of negotiating a lease to…
A lease was finalized Sept. 3 for a future retail Virginia ABC liquor shop at 45 Main St., Warrenton, according to a Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority representative. Work has begun in the building to facilitate the new shop, but no timetable has been set for the store’s opening.
There is currently one ABC store in Warrenton, located at the Warrenton Village shopping center. The state alcohol authority first announced in 2018 that it was considering an additional store in Old Town Warrenton.
Although the additional store did not need the approval of Warrenton's planning commission or town council to go ahead, at the time the state agency solicited public comments “to ensure [the store] will be a good fit for the community.” After initially considering the space at 104 Main St., the authority entered into lease negotiations for the space at 45 Main St. last year.
The ground floor space is currently occupied by Carson Land Consultants; that business will now be housed on the second floor of the same building, according to statements at an August 2019 meeting of the architectural review board. The two-story brick building was built in 1926 and was formerly occupied by a clothing store and a furniture store.
