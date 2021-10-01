League of Women Voters to host Oct. 9 candidates’ forum

The Prince William-Fauquier Area League of Women Voters will host a meet-the-candidates forum at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. The event, held at the Warrenton Community Center, will include candidates running for the 18th and 88th districts of the Virginia House of Delegates.
Candidates will make statements about why they want to represent Fauquier County citizens in the House of Delegates. They will also answer written questions submitted by the League of Women Voters and audience members about issues that affect Fauquier County and Virginia, according to a news release.
The 18th District candidates are Douglas Ward (D) and Michael Webert (R), incumbent.
The 88th District candidates are Kecia Evans (D), Phillip Scott (R) and Timothy Lewis (L).
Leland Schwartz of Fauquier Channel One will moderate the event. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Those interested in attending can find more information on the organization’s website: https://www.princewilliamlwv.org
