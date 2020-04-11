For a guy whose NCAA Division I baseball season was terminated by the coronavirus, Blaze O’Saben still has a very healthy schedule.
Back at home in Warrenton from UMBC, where he is a sophomore center fielder, O’Saben wakes up and promptly starts his studies. He lifts weights, then goes back to homework.
He’ll take another break to throw some baseballs, often with his father at nearby Rady Park – throwing goalpost to goalpost – or sneak in some swings at Fauquier High’s practice nets.
“I’ve been told to leave at least once,” said O’Saben, who knows the fields are officially off-limits, with FHS shut down until at least June 10. “At the end of the day, I’m worn out. I might find time to talk to some friends on PlayStation.”
His academic workload has been eye-opening. He’s getting plenty of assignments from his UMBC professors.
“I’m slammed far more than if I was on campus,” said the former Fauquier High star shortstop, who graduated in 2018 after four years starring for his coach, dad Matt, a former FHS standout who played at George Mason University.
It’s not often Fauquier produces a D-I baseball player, and O’Saben is making the Falcons’ program proud. As a freshman he made the America East All-Rookie Team and was on pace to emerge as one of the nation’s top base stealers. Last year he swiped a team-high 25, getting caught just three times.
In the 13 games UMBC played in 2020 before COVID-19 wiped the season out, the 5-foot-11, 170-pounder managed nine steals, getting caught just once. He had set a goal for himself of 50 stolen bases for the year.
“It was a big goal. I was going to come close,” said O’Saben, who credits UMBC assistant coach Ryan Terrill for helping his technique and preparation.
The right-handed O’Saben took over as the Retrievers’ leadoff hitter last season, leading UMBC in at-bats with 191. He hit .262, was fourth in hits (50), fourth in runs (33), second in walks (31), and had an on-base percentage of .360. This year’s stats were equally impressive. He hit .255 with team highs in hits (14) and runs scored (seven).
“No question he’s a big part of what we’re building,” said UMBC head coach Liam Bowen. “He’s really athletic and really hard-working, which is a good start. And he’s got natural gifts. His speed is different than most of the guys that we go against.”
Recruited as a shortstop, O’Saben was converted to center field last year. “Center is a learning process still. I enjoy it a lot more. Learning to take good routes on top of my ability to run gives me a good future. Lucky for me my left and right fielders (at UMBC) are good too,” he said.
UMBC went 22-31 in 2019 and was off to a 3-10 start this year. While those records are disappointing, the Retrievers defeated Penn State on March 7, and several losses this year were close.
The America East season was set to start March 28, and hopes were high. UMBC won the America East tournament title in 2017.
“Our team was starting to play pretty well. Our new players were starting to show value. Then we were asked to give our season to this crisis,” said coach Bowen. “A lot of people are giving a heck of a lot more, like doctors and health care workers. We’re just giving up 40 games.”
With the season wiped out, it appears O’Saben will be in line for potentially three more years of college play if he wants it. The NCAA will classify him as effectively a redshirt sophomore for the 2021 season. He’s played 66 college games in a little over one season, with one personal shining moment.
“My favorite highlight was the home run I hit at Miami (Fla.) to tie the game 2-2 in the eighth inning. I thought it was out. I put my head down and started running.
"I was closer to second (base) when it went out. It was cool,” said O’Saben, whose only college homer came off Miami’s closer Gregory Veliz, who is now in the minor leagues. Unfortunately, the Retrievers lost 3-2 to the Hurricanes, which went 41-20 and made the NCAA tournament.
O’Saben must declare a major soon and is leaning toward psychology. He aspires to play pro baseball, and if that does not pan out he’s interested in going to grad school for physical therapy.
So he’s still got a blazing busy life. “If I run out of things to do, there’s yardwork,” he said.
