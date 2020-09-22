Over the past five years, Leadership Fauquier has provided extensive leadership training to almost 100 government, nonprofit, and for-profit community leaders through a 10-month program led by Executive Director Sandra Roszel, the organization said in a news release.
Rather than launch a new cohort for 2020-2021, Roszel announced in a news release that Leadership Fauquier would focus on “strengthening its existing alumni's knowledge and skills by offering leadership skills training, community information sessions, and organizing alumni service projects.”
“In keeping with our mission to create a thriving community through informed and connected leaders, Leadership Fauquier intends to invest in the Fauquier community by putting its resources into action,” Roszel said in the news release. “Those resources include a treasure trove of knowledge, fine-tuned skilled leaders, invaluable relationships and an informed and developed network of alumni.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting need for social distancing prompted the program change. Roszel shared that Leadership Fauquier is excited to embark on this new journey and will continue developing great community leaders through knowledge, skills, and networks.
For more information, visit leadershipfauquier.org.
