High school students, college students and members of the public interested in participating in IBM’s Master the Mainframe contest can get help with Part 1 of the three-part competition Saturday, Oct. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Fairfax Hall Rooms 310 and 311 on the Middletown campus of Lord Fairfax Community College.
LFCC computer science and cybersecurity professors, as well as mainframe developers from Navy Federal Credit Union will offer assistance to those in attendance.
“The mainframe platform enables you to work on networking, analytics, databases, deep programming languages, application programming interface – the full 360 degrees of IT,” LFCC computer science professor Melissa Stange says. “Based on current growth patterns, IBM is predicting that more than 37,000 mainframe administration positions will emerge worldwide by 2020.”
In Part 1 of Master the Mainframe, participants will complete step-by-step instructions to become familiar with the user interface, basic concepts and data structures of the mainframe platform.
The next two phases are done remotely, with Part 2 allowing participants to get practice using program commands and programming language, and to become familiar with the operating system. Part 3 allows the participants to delve deeper and solve challenges.
To register for Saturday’s event, go to https://forms.gle/QMw6pQAKBQmAdTAz6.
Learn more about the contest at https://www.ibm.com/it-infrastructure/z/education/master-the-mainframe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.