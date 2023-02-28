Award-winning paper-cut and silhouette artist Janelle Washington will visit the Middletown campus of Laurel Ridge Community College on Thursday, March 2. Washington is a self-taught artist who illustrated the Caldecott Honor-winning book, “Choosing Brave: How Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till Sparked the Civil Rights Movement.”
The picture book is a biography of Mamie Till-Mobley, whose 14-year-old son Emmett’s brutal murder in 1955was racially motivated.
Washington, who also received the Coretta Scott King-John Steptoe New Talent Award for her illustrations, has silhouettes housed in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.
She is participating in two events – both of which are free to the public. The first is a Lunch & Learn scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Cornerstone Hall, Room 601. Please RSVP at laurelridge.edu/Janelle or by calling (540) 664-5027.
Later Thursday evening, from 5:30 – 7 p.m., the college will host a reception for Washington, whose work will be on display in the Delores E. Sekel Art Atrium in Cornerstone Hall through mid-April. The Virginia native willsign copies of “Choosing Brave,” which will be for sale through Winchester Book Gallery.
“Event sponsors, Laurel Ridge Black Student Union and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council are excited to bring Janelle Washington to the college to not just celebrate her award-winning book, but also because the story of Mamie Till-Mobley and Emmett Till represents an opportunity for continuing education, the strength of history and the power of storytelling,” Laurel Ridge development officer and DEI Council member Andy Gyurisin said.
Learn more about Washington and her work at washingtoncuts.com.
