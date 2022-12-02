About 40 tribal members, along with students and staff from Laurel Ridge Community College, arranged folding chairs into a circle recently to share stories, wisdom and history as part of “Come to the Circle,” a cultural-education program that debuted in Washington, D.C., in October.
Laurel Ridge Community College welcomed the American Indian Society of Washington D.C., Friends of the United Tribes of the Shenandoah and sacred runners and walkers from the Dakotas to the Fauquier campus as part of Native American Heritage Month in November.
Matthew Black Eagle Man of the Sioux Long Plains First Nation of Manitoba, Canada, spoke to others in the circle about being a survivor of boarding schools intended to help native children “assimilate” into society.
Those schools often forcibly separated children from their families and culture and prohibited them from speaking their own languages. It was a time when it was “illegal to be us,” he said. “Indigenous people have to fight on so many levels,” he said.
Reviving native languages is a critical priority for tribes because language is at the heart of tribal identity, according to the National Congress of American Indians. In many ways, language is culture, the website says.
Black Eagle Man also spoke about the need to protect Earth’s natural resources for future generations. “It’s not about what is right or wrong, my friends,” he said. “It’s about the value of life. No creature on this Earth can drink oil and live.
“We depend on each other,” Black Eagle Man said. That’s the meaning of tribalism. “When you apply compassion, that’s when healing starts.”
The “Come to the Circle” event was organized by student activities and recreation specialist Angela Schroeder, a Laurel Ridge alum. She helped organize a lunch shared among college and tribal elders before the public event.
“We are honored to host indigenous residents of the community here at the college, to develop ongoing relationships with local tribal leaders and to learn about First Nations history through this exciting interactive program,” Schroeder said in a news release.
The purpose of the annual heritage month is to allow for the cultures, traditions, histories and contributions of indigenous people to be celebrated.
John Martin, of Minneapolis, Minn., an Anishinaabe tribal member, also spoke to members of the circle. He was one of the runners and walkers who, a day earlier, finished a 1,100-mile journey on foot from Minneapolis to Washington, D.C., to protest the imprisonment of Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist serving two consecutive life terms for the murder of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota in 1975.
“This man is falsely imprisoned” said Martin, who considered it an honor to be on the prayer walk and said he felt a spiritual presence with him during the journey.
Peltier has been in prison for more than 40 years. His daughter, Kathy Peltier, 47, also a prayer walker, never had a chance to meet her father before he was arrested, although she visited him in prison.
Kathy Peltier said she used to be angry at her father’s imprisonment. “Now it’s come to the point of acceptance,” she said. “I don’t know what to feel anymore,” she said. “I just want to make people aware that he is still in prison.”
Earlier this year, supporters, including members of Congress, tried to win clemency for Peltier, who suffers from diabetes, hypertension, partial blindness from a stroke and an aortic aneurysm, according to The New York Times. President Joe Biden has not granted the request.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
