The Fauquier campus of Laurel Ridge Community College is about to start construction of an 8,000-square-foot building for training plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, heavy-equipment operators, carpenters and welders.
The center is set to open in spring 2023. Carpentry and welding certifications will be offered for the first time. The new building will be specifically designed for the trades and will provide lab space for hands-on instruction.
The building will have hard floors, high ceilings, state-of-the-art ventilation, multiple outlines and drop cords to accommodate industrial and commercial training equipment.
Courses will be open to high school students at Fauquier County Public Schools, as well as to other people interested in entering the trades. Daytime and evening classes will be available.
“One of the great things about these skilled trades is you can earn a great living wage after a short time,” said Tami O’Brien, development officer for Laurel Ridge, formerly Lord Fairfax Community College. “The Northern Virginia market is an extremely heavy infrastructure market, so we have a lot of demand for people with the skills that we will be providing instruction for.”
The Fauquier Campus Center for Skilled Trades will be built next to the main campus at 6480 College St., Warrenton, on 60 acres of land donated by Fauquier County. A ceremonial groundbreaking for the center was held Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Aidan Gould, 25, finished plumbing and electrical courses at Laurel Ridge in 2019 and since has started his own full-service plumbing business, Top Tier Trades https://www.toptier-trades.com/.
He is happy to see Laurel Ridge expand its commitment to the trades. “It gives people at least something else to try because I know from experience that the mindset is that everyone goes to college and if you don’t, you are going to end up serving burgers somewhere, but that is not the case,” Gould said.
Gould started academic courses for a year and a half after high school but realized he did not enjoy it He wanted to be able to work with his hands. He is happy to have the chance to own his own business. “I find that having this skill and the potential to own your own business set me up for a better financial future than if I had gone to traditional college,” Gould said.
New plumbers are in demand, Gould said, because of a generational gap. The median age of plumbers is 65 years and for many years few younger people entered the field.
The Center for Skilled Trades originally was to open in Fall 2022, but that schedule proved too ambitious, said Craig Short, vice president of financial and administrative services at Laurel Ridge.
“Logistical challenges have cost us some time in the pre-construction phase that were mostly due to stereotypical hurdles with contractor selection and procurement, design changes and permitting,” Short said in an email.
“This is a challenging time to undertake a construction project, so all things considered, we’re very happy to be getting the project started next month.”
The Laurel Ridge Community College Educational Foundation’s project team includes Miller Brothers Construction, Blueline Architects and “county partners who have helped us navigate this final leg of the pre-construction phase and set us up for success for the construction phase,” Short said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.