Laurel Ridge Community College is partnering with Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park on a program for Black History Month. “Unearthing the Past” is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the park.
Park Ranger Shannon Moeck, a Laurel Ridge alumna, will give a 30-minute presentation on Judah, an enslaved cook at the plantation, who, along with her two young sons, was sold to the home’s owners, the Hites. The day’s events also include a discussion and the chance to explore Belle Grove, including a new archeology exhibit conducted at the Enslaved Quarter Site.
“The park rangers and staff have done a wonderful job of researching the names and stories of the enslaved, including partnering with historical experts and organizations such as The Slave Dwelling Project,” said Laurel Ridge student activities and recreation specialist/Professor Angela Schroeder. “Acknowledging truths in history is the best way forward, and the program at Belle Grove Plantation is an engaging and informative journey to the truth. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity.”
The event is set up just for Laurel Ridge, but all are welcome to attend. The college’s Office of Student Life is providing a shuttle service from the college to Belle Grove every 15 minutes beginning at 11:45 a.m. Those needing accommodations may email engage@laurelridge.edu at least a week before the event.
For more Black History Month events at Laurel Ridge, visit www. laurelridge.edu/blackhistory.
