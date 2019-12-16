At about 12:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16, the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding companies were dispatched to a working house fire on Lancaster Drive in the Warrenton Lakes subdivision, according to WVFC Chief Jason Koglin.
Firefighters arrived to find a single-story, single-family house with smoke coming from one side of the home. Fire could be seen from another side, Koglin said. The home’s resident met the crews outside and was evaluated by a medic, but refused further treatment, he added.
The fire was extinguished within a few minutes of arrival.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Fauquier County Fire Marshal.
