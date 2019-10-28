Volunteers for candidates and the candidates themselves fanned out on the next to the last weekend to urge voters to get to the polls on Nov. 5 or vote absentee before then.
State Sen. Jill Vogel, R-27th, running for a fourth four-year term, and Ronnie Ross, the Democratic Party nominee trying to unseat her, were among those knocking on doors the weekend of Oct. 26 to 27.
They were doing what they’ve been doing for weeks – making personal contact with people, explaining what they stand for and answering questions.
Both Vogel and Ross squeezed time into their schedules to attend the International Gold Cup over the weekend, where they were able to see and be seen by a lot of potential voters in one place.
At this stage of the campaign, the goal for Democrats and Republicans alike is to remind voters of the approaching election and that they can vote an absentee ballot if they have a valid reason for not getting to the polls on Election Day.
Vogel knocked on doors in a neighborhood off Walker Drive in Warrenton on Saturday while Ross went to homes in Casanova. Democrats also had a presence in Vint Hill neighborhoods.
Mike Hammond, running as an independent for a seat on the Fauquier County School Board representing the Scott District, started Saturday morning at the Vint Hill home of County Democratic Committee Co-Chairman Larry Jackson. There the teams received instructions on canvassing etiquette. (For instance, the DNR or “Do Not Return” rule -- if a homeowner doesn’t want to be contacted again, don’t go back.) They also received a list of addresses to visit.
Whitney Petrilli, the other co-chair of the Fauquier Democratic Committee, visited homes in Vint Hill. She tucked campaign flyers in door handles at homes where no one answered a knock or ring. She had a supply of flyers touting the campaigns of Ross, Hammond and Elizabeth Guzman, the Democratic incumbent representing the 31st District, which includes an area of eastern Fauquier County and part of Prince William County.
When Vint Hill resident Jenny Conway told Petrilli that she needed to do more research about the candidates, Petrilli summed up candidate backgrounds and positions, explaining that Guzman wants more accessible health care, better schools and protection of women’s health care rights, that Hammond is a father with an IT background who wants teachers to be paid better and that Ross is a local teacher in favor of better health care access and environmental protections.
Ralph Marshall of Von Neuman Circle told Petrilli that he was planning to vote and that “I do my homework” about the candidates. But he asked Petrilli about the school board race.
“What’s he going to do different? What does he want to do about Taylor and Warrenton middle schools?” Marshall asked.
Petrilli said she would get an answer to his question about the middle schools. (Hammond has been critical of the time and money spent on studying the issue of consolidating/renovating the two Warrenton middle schools. His campaign website said that if elected, he will press for a review of all projects for their relevance and priority.)
In Warrenton, Vogel left flyers at several doors after getting no response but found Annafaith Mauck and her daughter Fiona at home.
“Thank the Lord we’re all healthy,” Mauck told Vogel, explaining that her family pays for health care through their savings. If a problem arises, she and her husband have to figure out “how do we put this in our budget.”
Vogel said she’s been working on legislation to make it easier for small businesses and associations to provide health care insurance at an affordable cost. Vogel left her phone number with Mauck and told her to call if she can be of further help.
Vogel told Mauck that she is also working on redistricting reform. “I want to make it more fair” when geographic boundaries are drawn so that there aren’t little slivers of counties wedged into districts. She also told Mauck that voters should have “a higher degree of confidence” in their elected officials and that she is working to make that so through ethics legislation.
The 27th District includes all of Fauquier, Clarke and Frederick counties, plus the city of Winchester and parts of Loudoun, Culpeper and Stafford counties.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.