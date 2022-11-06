Monica Brown voted Saturday afternoon at the Vint Hill Village Green Community Center, a few days ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, because it was easy and convenient.
“Just the fact that we could come and do this so easily in person made it a no brainer for me,” said Brown, who voted with her husband.
She wasn’t alone. A total of 8,658 people cast in-person absentee ballots in Fauquier County by the close of business Friday, said Alex Ables, general registrar. Saturday was the final day of in-person voting before Election Day on Tuesday. Saturday’s totals were not immediately available.
Voters ranged from newbies casting ballots in their first election to people who have voted all their lives. One parent, Spencer Markey, showed up with a towel wrapped around his waist to deliver his mail-in ballot in person at the registrar’s office after a birthday swim party at the WARF nearby.
The Fauquier Times spoke to about a dozen people who were headed in or out of the General Registrar’s Office on Waterloo Street or the Vint Hill community center, two of the three early voting locations. The third is in Bealeton, at The Depot next to the library.
The Fauquier Times interviewed several people who were eligible to vote in the Fauquier County School Board election for Scott District, the only school board seat on the ballot. All said they voted or planned to vote for Clay Campbell.
Brown said Campbell came by the couple’s house in Vint Hill earlier Saturday to hand out campaign literature. She had already made up her mind. “He gave me his paperwork, and I said,‘Just hang on to it — give it to somebody else,’” Brown said. “I know who I’m voting for.”
Geoffrey Keating also voted Saturday at Vint Hill because it was convenient. “I knew that we could do it, but I didn’t realize it was open today,” said Keating, who learned of the last day of early voting from a campaign worker who stopped at his house nearby. Other area residents received a heads-up about early voting from their homeowners association.
Because Keating lives in the Scott District, which encompasses New Baltimore, The Plains and the county’s northeast corner, his ballot included the School Board race. The seat is open because former Scott District representative, Suzanne Sloane, resigned the seat late last year. Vincent Gallo was appointed to fill the seat in the interim, and Gallo’s appointment will expire at the end of this year. The winner of Tuesday’s election will represent the Scott District through 2023.
Keating said he voted for Campbell over rival Josh Erdossy for two reasons: The Republican Party and its 10th Congressional District candidate Hung Cao support Campbell, and Keating likes Campbell’s views on issues facing Fauquier County schools.
“I just want him to keep things in check,” Keating said. “We read a lot of stuff but you don’t know if it’s hyperbole or just people over-reacting to stuff.” Nevertheless, Keating is concerned about what he reads about critical race theory, school library books and policies involving transgender students. “All those kinds of things to me are very corrosive to the entire school system, and I want to do everything I can to fight against that.”
Ashby Rodgers, 19, voted Saturday for the first time. She was at the registrar’s office looking forward to voting for Campbell for school board. She said her father knows Campbell, and “I just know what he stands for with the schools,” she said.
The first-time voter also was looking forward to voting for Cao. “He stands up for the same things that I stand up for, and I think he’s the best option for it,” she said.
Rodgers didn’t know if her ballot would include the candidates in the hotly contested Warrenton mayoral race, but if it did, she would vote for Carter Nevill, the incumbent, because her brother went to school with Nevill’s son.
Why did Rodgers choose to vote for the first time Saturday? “Well, obviously, my parents wanted me to register and go vote because it’s an important duty,” she said. “I’m just glad to be part of it.”
Markey, the towel-clad voter, did not live within the Warrenton town limits or in the Scott District, so his ballot contained just two races: the 10th congressional race pitting Cao (R), against Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D), and the race for Fauquier County Sheriff, in which Jeremy Falls is running unopposed. He voted for Wexton because of her stands on social issues, including the right to abortion.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
