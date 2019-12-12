Two Lovettsville residents were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 11, on several counts of animal cruelty, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. Four dogs were removed from a camper at 8581 Meetze Road in Warrenton, as the result of a Dec. 6 search warrant.
Deputies noticed the dogs in the camper during an earlier larceny investigation and alerted Cpl. A.T. Vescovi to the apparent condition of the animals. (On Dec. 6, on Green Road in Warrenton, Margaret Reid, 23 of Lovettsville was arrested for grand larceny. She is accused of stealing horse bridles and halters.)
A search warrant was issued to check on the dogs and Vescovi reported, “I was able to view the four dogs from the exterior of the camper through a window. The dogs do not appear to have adequate food and water. The inside of the trailer appears to be littered with urine and feces and I can smell both outside the residence.”
He added in his report, “One of the dogs … looks to be emaciated and was shaking. The animals’ ribs are plainly visible.”
Vescovi seized a 2-year-old male husky mix; a 4-year-old female beagle mix, a 7- to 12-month-old female German shepherd and another female red heeler puppy.
As a result of the investigation into the condition of the dogs, Reid and Samuel Armiger, 22, of Lovettsville were both arrested for three counts of felony animal cruelty at 7:48 on Wednesday, Dec. 11.
