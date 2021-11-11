Lang sets passing marks as Kettle Run football prepares for Tuscarora in playoff opener

Kettle Run (9-1) will host Tuscarora (8-2) of the Dulles District Friday night at 7 p.m. in the first round of the Class 4 Region C playoffs.
Tuscarora finished fourth in the Dulles District, but has a potent program, making state finals in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
“Don’t let their No. 4 seed fool you. They can be a No. 1 seed. This will be a good test for us, but our boys have a good shot,” said Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield, whose team is a No. 1 seed along with Broad Run.
Tuscarora lost to Heritage and Broad Run. They feature a Virginia Tech recruit at running back in 5-foot-11, 195-pound senior Bryce Duke.
“Bryce Duke is as good a running back as you’ll see in the state all year long,” Porterfield said.
“Our message to the guys is there’s no easy games in our region, but we think we have a shot.”
Dulles District teams have fared well against Liberty and Kettle Run the last three seasons.
Heritage handed the Cougars their only loss this season, winning a back-and-forth game 28-25 way back on Aug. 27.
Kettle Run lost to Broad Run 53-28 in last season’s Class 4 Region C semifinals.
In 2019, Tuscarora beat a then-undefeated Liberty squad 53-22 in Class 4 Region C semifinals.
If Kettle Run wins, they’d host the James Wood-Heritage winner.
Lang sets three records
The Cougars finished 6-0 in the Northwestern District and had all their offensive weapons clicking in a 57-35 win at Sherando.
Kettle Run senior quarterback Beu Lang passed former Cougar star Gabe Chumley in single season passing yards and touchdown passes in the win.
Lang completed 15 of 18 passes for 322 yards and four TDs.
Lang’s new TD passing mark is 34, topping the 31 by Gabe Chumley in 2018. Lang’s new passing yards mark is 2,143, topping Gabe Chumley’s 2,110 in 2018.
Also this season, Lang set a single season record for total offense with 2,841 yards and counting. He broke the mark of 2,442 set by Casen Chumley in 2017.
