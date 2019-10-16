Drivers in Warrenton will notice intermittent lane closures for preliminary design work associated with the Broadview Avenue improvement project.
A contractor working for the Virginia Department of Transportation will take core samples of the travel lanes to assist engineers with finalizing the pavement design of the future Broadview Avenue improvement project.
Starting Oct. 21, intermittent lane closures will occur weekdays for about four weeks between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Drivers should use caution when traveling through the work zone and pay attention to traffic controls.
The Broadview project will include reconstruction of the intersection of Frost Avenue (Route 211) and Broadview Avenue, signal modifications, installation of short medians to improve safety and manage access, crosswalk and sidewalk upgrades and 5-foot bike lanes on both sides of the road
Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.
