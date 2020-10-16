A stick of unexploded dynamite was found today in a recycling container that came from a remote collection site in Marshall, said Michael Kresse, director of environmental services for the county.
The dynamite was discovered as staff members were sorting the items in the recycling area.
Kresse said that the landfill, off U.S. 29 in Warrenton, was closed to the public at about 12:30 p.m. for about an hour – “out of an abundance of caution.” He said agents from the Washington office of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, assisted by Virginia State Police troopers, took the dynamite to a remote location. “We were not allowed anywhere near it,” he said.
The dynamite was detonated at about 1:30 p.m., and the landfill was reopened, he reported.
Kresse confirmed that the dynamite had been wrapped in a plastic bag. “When people put things they shouldn’t into the recycling bin, they usually wrap it in a plastic bag.”
“We are all fine,” Kresse said. “And we’ve heard every joke there is; it’s been a dy-no-mite day.”
