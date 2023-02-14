The Land Trust of Virginia and Goose Creek Association will present a program about its work to preserve natural lands and working farms in Northern Virginia at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The event will take place at the Hill School in Middleburg.
On the program are three short films about environmental issues. One tells the story of the St. James Landowners Association’s crusade against the installation of a toxic plastic production plant. Environmental experts will lead a discussion with the audience.
The LTV works with landowners to help them permanently protect their properties through the donation of conservation easements.LTV has 30,721 acres under conservation easement across 31 counties.
“Conservation easements protect open space, farms, forests, rivers, streams, battlefields, vistas and historic sites in perpetuity. When landowners donate a conservation easement, they maintain ownership of their land; they retain the option of selling it or passing it on to heirs. The land remains on the county tax rolls. What changes is that the land itself is protected from development forever,” Sophie Langenberg, communications and education manager for the LTV, said.
Langenberg provided two examples of property recently brought under easement: • LTV’s Lasley Easement is a 37.5-acre property in Rectortown. The property includes nearly 1,000 feet of frontage on Crenshaw Road and is located within the Cromwell’s Run Rural Historic District. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and Virginia Landmarks Register in 2008, this district comprises more than 14,000 acres of rolling farmland centered along Atoka Road. Natural resources now protected include about 27 acres of “prime farmland soils” or “farmland soils of statewide importance.” • The Tourtelot-Johnson’s property is 83.07 acres in Delaplane, visible from Scuffleburg Road and Pleasant Vale Road. Natural resources protected include 54 acres of “prime farmland soils” or “farmland soils of statewide importance,” 0.2 miles of an unnamed perennial stream and its associated wetlands and floodplain.
