The National Association for Gifted Children has named Ladona Gorham, FCPS instructional supervisor for gifted education and fine arts, as the 2020 Gifted Coordinator Award recipient, the school division announced in a news release.
NAGC presents this award to a gifted coordinator/administrator "who has had a significant and positive impact on the gifted students in their district," the news release said. Gorham will be honored at a virtual celebration of excellence during the NAGC 67th Annual Convention in November.
In the news release, Gorham said she credits her staff with her success. “They are innovative and open to new approaches to continually improve our gifted education services in Fauquier County. We are meeting the goals that we set, and we are always looking for our next goal. I consider myself very fortunate,” said Gorham.
Gorham has served in her current leadership role since 2014. Since then, she "has brought consistency to the gifted services across all 11 elementary schools with the hope of being able to increase gifted staffing in the future," the news release said. "She clears paths to represent the most underserved populations in gifted services."
“Ladona is a tremendous leader amongst her peers, a fierce advocate for gifted education who is also a champion for figuring out how to serve more of our deserving underrepresented populations of students in our gifted programming,” FCPS Deputy Superintendent Major Warner said in the news release.
“Her leadership around this issue has been instrumental in our making headway to ensuring that all students have access to advanced programs and services. She is to be commended for her unwavering support and leadership,” Warner added.
Earlier this summer, Virginia’s Association for the Gifted named Gorham the Virginia Gifted Leader of the Year. The criteria for earning the state and national gifted awards includes, but is not limited to, excellency in identification policies and procedures, opportunities for all students to demonstrate diverse characteristics and behaviors associated with giftedness, developing and improving best practices, and strong leadership and advocacy.
