Lack of mental health beds means critical delays in getting services

Warrenton Police Department Chief Michael Kochis is frustrated – very frustrated — about how acute mental health crises are handled, locally and throughout the state.
He explained that when his office gets an emergency call about a person in crisis, the person may be taken to the Emergency Department of Fauquier Hospital. (The person could also go there directly to get help.) When an emergency custody order is issued by a magistrate, it means they have to be evaluated within eight hours; they are seen by a professional with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (serving Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties).
If they are subsequently issued a temporary detention order by a magistrate — good for 72 hours — they are evaluated for outstanding medical issues and are assigned a place where they can go for treatment. Officials are required to list a medical facility on the order where the person should go, said Kochis.
“Problem is, they rarely go there,” he said. “There is hardly ever a bed available. So, they stay in the hospital room, often handcuffed to a bed for three days, with a police officer there with them.”
He added, “After three days, they go home. I have rarely seen anyone actually get help.”
Jim LaGraffe, director of the RRCS, said that some people do secure a place in a hospital, but agreed that placements are hard to come by. He said that his staff sees on average about 85 people a month who have been granted emergency custody orders. About half of them require a a temporary detention order.
When a TDO is ordered, said LaGraffe, “We are required to call every single hospital with mental health beds to try to secure a bed. If one can’t be found, the person is said to require a ‘bed of last resort’ in a state hospital.” That is the facility often the one listed on the person’s TDO order.
The problem is, said LaGraffe, sometimes even the bed of last resort is not available. Because of staffing shortages, hospitals cannot accept as many patients as they have beds “because they don’t have enough staff to keep patients safe.”
The problem is even more acute for children experiencing mental health crises. There is only one hospital that accepts children, LaGraffe said. They have 72 beds, but only enough staff to take care of 18 children. The code requiring patients to be accepted into a hospital within 72 hours “wasn’t designed for a pandemic,” said LaGraffe. “In the last year, state hospitals have drastically reduced their census.”
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has similar difficulties placing people. However, Lt. Andy Marshall, said that, in his experience, people who require a TDO are almost always placed in an appropriate facility before the 72 hours expires. “I can remember only a couple of people who we were not able to find a bed for,” he said.
‘Starting the clock’
The difference between the FCSO and the WPD may be when they “start the clock” to count the 72 hours.
Marshall said, “Medical clearance occurs during the eight hours allotted for the ECO. The 72-hour clock begins as soon as a TDO is issued.”
The WPD starts the 72-hour countdown “as soon as we arrive at Fauquier Hospital,” said Kochis. He added that it can take as long as a day to secure the medical clearance.
LaGraffe said the law — Code of Virginia, 37.2, Chapter 8, Article 4 — is not clear, and the nine law enforcement agencies in the RRCS district may interpret the requirements differently. “The law is open to interpretation,” he said. “It depends on the law enforcement jurisdiction. Some have interpreted strict release at 72 hours, some release earlier than 72 hours if no bed is available. Others err on the side of over-protection. They say, ‘We have to look at it from the community safety side. We are not doing the person any favors or the community any favors by releasing them if it’s not safe.’”
In January, the FCSO received 21 calls about residents who were having mental health issues. Marshall said that of the 18 who required an evaluation, 11 were evaluated under an ECO and seven underwent a voluntary evaluation. Seventeen were taken to Fauquier Hospital, and one was taken to an RRCS facility in Culpeper.
Marshall said that all of the people who needed a bed in a mental health facility in January were able to be transported there.
Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls pointed out though, that the 72 hours stipulated for the TDO was originally intended to be used for treatment. “The 72 hours intended for emergency mental health treatment has turned into 72 hours of waiting to find a facility where they can then begin treatment. We have a 72-hour window to get them the treatment they need, but they should be there already. The bottom line is the person needs assistance. We have to get people the help they need.”
Law enforcement resources
WPD officers or sheriff’s deputies have to spend three days around the clock with the patient, making them unavailable for other duties. “It’s a significant resource,” said Kochis. He said the WPD responded to three such calls in January, for instance, meaning he had officers tied up at the hospital for nine days last month.
On Feb. 17, his officers were on day two of a three-day assignment to keep watch on a resident in crisis at Fauquier Hospital. At the time, he was not optimistic that a bed would be found before the 72 hours was up, but after two days, an available bed was found.
Kochis told another story about a person who tried to hang themself twice while being held in Fauquier Hospital’s emergency department. The person’s TDO was set to run out at 4 a.m. the next day. “She was begging for help. It was heartbreaking for our officer. This person was standing in the corner of the room, sobbing. The officer was trying to console the person,” said Kochis, but “they are not trained for this.”
The FCSO, as a bigger law enforcement agency, has more flexibility when its deputies must accompany patients waiting for a mental health bed. The agency will often assign a deputy from the Adult Detention Center instead of a patrol deputy. Although it’s still a burden on staff resources, said Falls, “we are able to provide it without taking a deputy off the street.”
In an attempt to take the burden off local police forces, the county has arranged for security guards to take over these responsibilities, but the RRCS hasn’t been able to hire anyone yet because of a lack of applicants.
Officer safety
Kochis also expressed concern about his officers’ safety, noting that the ad hoc arrangement puts more than just the person experiencing a crisis at risk.
If a person experiencing a mental health crisis has a similar crisis later, he said, they know they won’t get help at the hospital. That fact means that they are more likely to resist the officers assigned to take them there, which puts officers at risk, Kochis said.
The pandemic has added new risks, the Warrenton chief said. During the pandemic his officers are spending entire shifts in a hospital where COVID-19 patients are present as well. “At one point, I had 15% of my staff out with COVID,” said Kochis.
Helping the person in crisis
LaGraffe said getting real help for people in crisis is a problem that keeps him up at night.
Sometimes, he said, a crisis is truly temporary, and the 72-hour detention period is enough time to resolve the issue. For instance, sometimes a crisis is triggered by a bad reaction to a new medication, something that can be addressed quickly. “A lot of times, a person’s mental health status changes to a point where they can be safely released. They are reevaluated and deemed not a danger to themselves or someone else.”
The danger, he said, is when a person is released without resolution of the issue they were brought in for.
“We had a situation in Culpeper where a person was released after 72 hours. They assaulted someone once they were released, and it became a new event,” he explained.
For their own safety, the person subject to the temporary detention order is usually handcuffed to a bed in a small room. It’s not an ideal situation for anyone, but particularly troubling for someone in the midst of a mental health crisis. When the person is inevitably released to go home, they are perhaps in a worse state than when they came in, said Kochis.
Marshall of the FCSO explained that “the level of restraints used on an individual who is being held under an ECO or TDO really depends on the situation and their behavior. Obviously, those who are actively trying to harm themselves or leave the facility are restrained to a greater degree than those who are not. Handcuffing to a hospital bed is an option; however; it is not always used.”
Regardless of what exactly their 72-hour detention looks like, failing to get substantive help for a person in crisis could have tragic consequences, LaGraffe said.
“I can’t reiterate this enough; we are very fearful. … If we don’t have a solution sooner rather than later, this is going to result in a tragedy. … We are not doing the person – or the community -- any favors by releasing them before it is safe to do so.”
LaGraffe agreed with Kochis that the situation places an unfair burden on law enforcement. “We work with nine different law enforcement agencies. It’s a no-win situation. They cannot be expected to wait in ER with someone for days on end.”
No room at mental health hospitals
Kochis shared an example of a seven-page readout of facilities in the state with mental health beds that showed there are no available beds. “The readout is produced daily,” he said, “and it’s always the same.”
In October of last year, the Virginia Mercury reported, “State hospitals have … struggled with staffing shortages, including among direct care staff (registered nurses, for example) and licensed providers such as psychiatrists.”
In an April 2021 article, the Mercury reported, “Staffing shortages have left Virginia’s mental hospitals overwhelmed as the facilities continue to struggle with a surging patient population. It’s a problem that’s only grown worse since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Mercury reporter Kate Masters spoke with Alison Land, commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, who told state lawmakers that low pay, burnout and growing workloads are pushing employees out of the field. In many cases, the shortages leave available staff scrambling to respond to a high-need patient population. Assaults and injuries within facilities are common, Land said — a difficult cycle that leads to more turnover.
That article said, “Even before the pandemic, DBHDS had more than a thousand vacancies at state-run mental hospitals — roughly one-fifth of the roughly 5,500 staff the facilities normally require. In fiscal 2020, some facilities saw more than 30% of their direct care positions remain unfilled.”
The Mercury’s April article said that facilities across the state were “operating at roughly 65% to 70% of staffing. At the same time, most have either met or exceeded their available bed space.”
The statewide problem is acute and does not show any signs of improving, said Warrenton’s chief. He pointed out that the man who shot two officers at Bridgewater College Feb. 1 is a good example. “His mother said she knew he was having a mental health crisis, but she couldn’t get him help,” Kochis said.
He added, “The Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police is urging the state to address the issue.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
