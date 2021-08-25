Lack of land for data centers in Prince William could cause pressure in Fauquier

In Prince William County, pressure is building to make more land available for data center construction. Meanwhile, Fauquier County is seeing an uptick in interest in data centers. Such developments are prompting concerns in Prince William that if the county doesn’t do more to attract the huge, equipment-packed buildings – which provide a healthy amount of tax revenue – then they will migrate to Fauquier or elsewhere.
“If no viable options are available, data center operators that need more server capacity now will move to other markets, passing Prince William County by,” wrote Carter Wiley, a Northern Virginia commercial real estate broker, in a Prince William Times opinion piece. Jeanine Lawson, a Prince William supervisor from the Brentsville District, said she has heard other supervisors express the same worries.
Bolstering those concerns, in late May, the Prince William economic development department released a map and supporting data that showed that of 8,700 acres of land in the county once thought available for data center use – land in the so-called data center overlay district -- only 600 to 1,100 acres could be considered “market viable.”
This coincided with a flurry of activity in aimed at expanding available data center parcels in Prince William. On May 19, the supervisors voted to hire a consultant to start work on amending the overlay district, a set of zones where data centers are allowed by right. The results of that study, by consultant Stantec, are due by early next year. On June 15, the board approved a one-million-square foot technology park for data centers outside the district near Haymarket, and on July 20, the board voted 5-3 to study a comprehensive plan amendment to allow data centers in a 4.5-mile-long corridor in the once-sacrosanct rural crescent.
Driving these moves is a desire to add more data centers, whose equipment and real estate is taxed, to bolster the county’s tax base and favor homeowners. Also at play is the worry that the cost of industrial land in Prince William, already approaching $1 million an acre, might drive data centers next door to Fauquier, where land is considerably cheaper.
Data centers in Fauquier
Not long ago, that would have seemed unlikely, as Fauquier officials saw little interest from data developers. But, on Aug.10, the Warrenton Town Council approved a zoning amendment to allow data centers in the industrial zone with a special use permit. This would address interest from Amazon Web Services to put a data center on 41.7 acres of land at the intersection of U.S 29 Business and U.S. 17, an area currently zoned industrial.
At a May 25 Warrenton Planning Commission meeting, Commissioner James Lawrence wanted to kno…
David Dobson of Rixeyville told the council members that he had a 21.7-acre parcel in Warrenton just across U.S. 17 from the potential AWS site. He asked the council to reduce its minimum data center lot size of 25 acres to allow his site to be linked to Amazon’s or to serve the federal government. The council approved the text amendment, clearing the way for an application from Amazon and allowing for data centers on 20 acres.
Town council members emphasized at the Aug. 10 meeting that any specific data center application would be looked at carefully to make sure it would not negatively impact residents’ quality of life. The special use permit process allows the council to put further restrictions on any potential data center proposal.
Fauquier already has two data centers, with others either stalled or on hold. One, owned and operated by the French OVH Groupe SAS, was constructed in Vint Hill in 2019. A nearby 80-acre parcel in Vint Hill was re-zoned in November 2018, to allow for construction of a data center, but none has yet been built. Another is located at the Warrenton Training Center, northwest of town. Reportedly run by Vadata, an Amazon subsidiary, it generated county tax revenue of $2.1 million on its equipment in 2020.
Also in Fauquier, outside of Remington, a 234-acre site owned by Point One Holdings Inc. known as Remington Technology Park was re-zoned for a data farm in March, 2018, and approval was given to build the first of six buildings in February 2020. Yet nothing has been constructed. “We need to find the right customer at the right size to be able to start. We continue to see increasing interest in Fauquier County locations as a spillover from Prince William,” said company Chief Operating Officer Colin Clish in an email. Point One had said in its filings that the buildout could take five to seven years.
Convergent VA LLC, a McLean company, submitted an application to re-zone 139 acres north of Remington for a data center in February 2019, but has since withdrawn the application. “The developer lost interest and just asked us to put it on hold and have not heard back from them on that,” said Fauquier Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District). Similarly, a company called Catlett Station II submitted a re-zoning application for a 60-acre site at Catlett Road and Gaskins Lane in March, but put that on hold also.
Butler, whose district includes the Remington sites, said he is not opposed to strategically placed data centers as they produce considerable tax revenue and require little in services. But, he added, “They eat up a lot of land,” which Fauquier supervisors seem intent on preserving. He said he could not speak for the board, but added, “We all did pretty much agree that we're not going to come close to what Loudoun or Prince William are doing. I have no desire to do that,” Butler said.
In Prince William, the data center land business has been brisk. A majority of supervisors want to see if more land can be made available, as they look to Loudoun. Taxes on Loudoun’s 20 million square feet of data projects contribute 24% of the county’s general fund. Prince William County currently has about 5.2 million square feet of data centers generating $64 million, about 4.7% of the county’s $1.34 billion budget.
In 2017 Prince William county supervisors adopted a strategic plan calling for 35% of its tax revenue to come from the commercial sector, up from the current 15%. But that goal may not be realistic. Supervisor Lawson, who generally opposes expanding data center projects into the county’s rural zone, noted that the current strategic plan no longer cites the same 35% goal, which she called a “moonshot.”
In April, Prince William raised the tax rate on computer equipment in data centers from 15 cents to $1.50 per $100 of valuation. Fauquier’s tax rate on the equipment is $2.30. Fauquier and the town of Warrenton require data centers to use recycled water for cooling, but Prince William does not.
The Market Viability Review released by Prince William County’s economic development department looked at all 8,700 acres in its data center overlay and divided them into six categories. The review noted that data center developers prefer lots of 30 to 40 acres, and most are looking for 100-acre lots that can be turned into a “campus.” Ruling out land already owned by data center operators, or land environmentally unsuitable, and parcels too small to be used, the study turned to seven remaining parcels that were site-ready – meaning they were over 30 acres and had suitable typography – plus 98 smaller ones that might be assembled into larger parcels. Those totaled 1,378 acres, of which they estimated 600 to 1,100 might eventually become data centers – what they called “market viable.”
“So, there's limited land viability in the data center overlay,” said Jeff Green, PWCDED's information technology communications manager. He noted that the board had already hired a consultant to study what might be done about that.
The study also listed 27 parcels in Prince William owned by data center companies or developers, many owned for three or more years. Yet, according to the latest tax assessment, 26 of the 27 had not been built on. While that could be interpreted to mean that demand for data storage was not as intense as believed, experts said it was more likely that the developers were just land banking as they anticipated the need to continue to grow exponentially.
Whether – and when – that will happen is an open question. “I really think data centers are gonna be the shopping malls of 2050,” said Warrenton Vice-mayor Sean Polster, as his town council paved the way for two of them. ”They would be big, vacant buildings. What do you do then?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.