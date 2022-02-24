KINGSLEY’S CORONATION: Fauquier’s Menifee outduels Kettle Run’s Chumley to win Class 4 title at 182 pounds

Nothing but gold would do for wrestling star Kingsley Menifee this year.
And no one could stop him from that goal.
Dominant all season at 182 pounds, the Fauquier High junior wrestler finished atop the podium at Saturday’s Class 4 state meet, concluding his year-long quest to be the best.
"He had the right mindset all weekend and got the burden off of his back by winning a state title," Fauquier coach Chad Hoffman said.
"[The title] was one of many of his goals. He had a bitter taste in his mouth all year after losing in the finals last year," said Hoffman, who had watched Menifee's focus during the past year. "I’m super happy for him."
After his second place finish at 182 in 2021, the Falcon responded with a torrid off-season regimen.
He won four consecutive matches Friday and Saturday – beating Kettle Run rival Abram Chumley 4-0 in the final – to add the state crown to the earlier Northwestern District and Region 4C titles.
Menifee was one of six county grapplers to earn medals in the two-day event. Kettle Run's Chumley was the 182-pound runner-up, while Liberty's Foster Cardinale took second at 126. Liberty's Noah Hall was the 145-pound bronze medalist, with brother Royce adding a fourth at 170. Reece Kuhns from Fauquier (152 pounds) ended up in sixth place.
Menifee opened his state run Friday with a fall over Dominic Turner of Orange County in one minute, 37 seconds. In the quarterfinal round, he dispatched Sam Diggs from Deep Creek in 2:55 via fall to earn a berth in Saturday morning's championship semifinals.
Evan Alger of Pulaski County was Menifee's next victim, with the Falcon posting an 11-2 major decision.
"He was extremely tough on top," Hoffman said, pointing to the constant pressure Menifee applied, frustrating each opponent and wearing them down. "If you’re good on top, good things happen."
A familiar foe awaited Menifee in the 182-pound championship match in Cougar junior star Chumley. Menifee won all three previous encounters this season, but the gap had narrowed each time. The most recent contest was a 4-2 match in the regional championship round. They also were the district's finalists.
The fourth Menifee-Chumley bout was scoreless after the first two-minute period. Menifee chose the down position to begin the second, recording an escape four seconds in off a sit out maneuver to his right. He registered the match's lone takedown 18 seconds later and carried the 3-0 margin into the final period. Chumley was unable to generate any threat due to Menifee's tough riding,
The Falcon carried that control into the final two minutes from the up position. Chumley received a warning for stalling with 1:38 to wrestle, and the official awarded a penalty point to Menifee following a second stalling call with 59 seconds remaining for the 4-0 final count.
"KIngsley is a very good wrestler," Kettle Run coach Mike Foy said. "He's the Beast of the East champion, and for Abram to wrestle him to 4-0, that's not bad.
"He was always in the match. That's something to be proud of."
"Kingsley was in control of all of his matches from start to finish," Hoffman said, pointing out the Falcon had the necessary mentality to go with his strength and technical skills. "He had the right mindset all weekend and got the burden off of his back by winning a state title.
"The biggest thing we kept reminding him this weekend was to eliminate the 'what If’s' and 'what if I don’t' thought process. He did just that and it reflected by the way he wrestled."
Chumley won three matches to move into the finals. He met Jefferson Forest's Ethan Boone in the first round, scoring a fall in 3:15. The quarterfinal resulted in a 6-1 decision versus Owen Schuller (Great Bridge) before the Cougar overcame a bout with his nerves and edged Andrew Gingras (Loudoun Valley), 4-2, to set up the latest rematch.
"He's had a great season," Foy praised, noting four of Chunley's five losses have come against Menifee. "I'm very proud of the kid."
Three Liberty medalists
Liberty hoped for three champions at Virginia Beach.
The Eagles came away a little short as Foster Cardinale took silver at 126 pounds, Noah Hall won bronze at 145 with Royce Hall placed fourth at 170.
"Honestly, I think we failed a little bit as wrestlers and maybe as coaches," Liberty coach Wes Hawkins said. "It's a group effort. It wasn't like just one kid lost."
After the glory of the school's first-ever state wrestling title in 2021, Hawkins just wanted his wrestlers to have a better day.
Cardinale's gold-medal match was scoreless through two periods. Great Bridge's Caleb Neal went down for the final period, and Cardinale almost turned him to his back 15 seconds in. Neal recovered and eventually was able to spin behind for a reversal with 1:13 to go. Cardinale escaped with 18 seconds but could not score again. The 2-1 result was the closest match of the final round.
"The styles matched up weird there," Hawkins said. "The kid is real long. That kind of hurt Foster [who is shorter]. He does struggle a little bit in those type of situations.
"Those things happen."
Noah Hall, the defending state champion at 145, scored first with a reversal 30 seconds into the second period en route to a 4-1 lead. Lightridge's Nicholas Marck was on top to start the third period and briefly turned Hall to his back but did not score. Hall immediately responded with a power move for a reversal, placing Marck on his back for a pin in 3:59.
His championship semifinal was a 6-4 loss to Dominion's Santiago Pena, a wrestler he had pinned in the regional tournament. The score was tied 4-4 and appeared headed for overtime. Pena then hit a duck under move for a takedown with eight seconds remaining.
"There wasn't anything [Hall] could do," Hawkins said of the few seconds left on the clock.
Royce Hall's battle for the bronze against Nathan Mallery of Deep Creek was tied 2-2 following regulation and remained that way after the one-minute sudden-victory session to force a second tie-breaking procedure involving 30-second periods.
The wrestlers each had one period in the down position, with both scoring an escape for a 3-3 score. Mallery won the coin flip for the third 30-second period and went down. He was able to escape 12 seconds in for a 4-3 victory.
Hall, the defending state champion at 195 pounds, also lost a last-second match in the 170-pound championship semifinals to drop into the consolation bracket. He was tied 2-2 versus Joey Burch from Western Albemarle late in the third period before Burch scored with only three seconds to go and win 4-2.
Kuhns is sixth
Fauquier's Kuhns met Sherando's Brogan Teter for fifth place in a rematch of the regional final. They were tied 3-3 after regulation, requiring overtime. Teter was able to grab Kuhns' forward leg and turn the advantage into a takedown 16 seconds into the sudden-victory period in the 5-3 decision.
Kuhns finished his tournament with a 3-3 mark that included a win by pin and one via major decision.
"[Reece] knew this was his last shot to get on the podium for his senior year," coach Hoffman said. "He did just that. He wrestled hard, never doubted himself, and came away with a medal."
Other results
Five other county wrestlers advanced to the state tournament.
Kettle Run's Nate Hardesty and Liberty's Evan Cox both had 2-2 records at 106 pounds, each registering two pins. Kettle Run's Ryan Cruger (138) and Liberty's Kavon Bumbrey each had a pin in their 1-2 tournament stint. Leo Rodriguez (195) of Fauquier never got on the mat due to a rib injury that caused breathing difficulties.
Great Bridge dominates team standings
Great Bridge, which entered with 14 individual regional champions, sent 10 wrestlers into the championship semifinals and finished five gold medalists in walloping the competition. The state-champion Wildcats tallied 235 points to almost double the 120.5 scored by runner-up Sherando. Eastern View (117.5). Loudoun County (98.5) and Spotsylvania (72) completed the top five schools.
Liberty placed seventh with 65 points. Fauquier had 45 for 17th and Kettle Run scored 30 in a four-way tie for 20th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.