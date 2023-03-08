Kindergarten registration for Fauquier County Public Schools will be held March 27-31. Children who are 5 years old on or before September 30, 2023, are eligible for kindergarten, according to a school division news release.
The following should be completed online beginning Monday, March 28 and may be completed in schools, if necessary:
1. Go to www.fcps1.org, and click on the “Enroll” button.
2. Select the “Find Your School of Attendance/School Zone” link to confirm your child’s school zone.
3. Select the “Online Registration (OLR)” link to complete the online portion of the registration.
4. Call the school to make an appointment to present the required documents outlined below.
Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on any of the five days — March 27, 28, 29, 30 or 31 — a parent or guardian should visit the school the child will attend. Some schools may require children to be present for registration. Please check with the school. The following documents should be presented:
- Photo ID of parent/guardian
- Original birth certificate (If unable to provide, an affidavit may be completed explaining why the birth certificate is not available)
- Custody papers (if applicable)
- A Commonwealth of Virginia School Entrance Health Form signed by a physician. This form must include a current immunization record and must be dated within one year of the enrollment date. This must be submitted to the school nurse for review before the first day of school.
- Two forms of proof of residency (housing contract, rental agreement, property tax bill, deed, mortgage statement, or utility bill). A driver’s license is not acceptable proof of residency.
If your child’s registration is completed before July 1, 2023, you will also be required to complete the annual online registration in the summer. After July 1, kindergarten and annual registration are completed at the same time.
Call your child’s school for more information:
Bradley 540-422-7510 Pierce 540-422-7630
Brumfield 540-422-7530 Ritchie 540-422-7650
Coleman 540-422-7550 Smith 540-422-7670
Greenville 540-422-7570 Thompson 540-422-7690
Miller 540-422-7590 Walter 540-422-7710
Pearson 540-422-7610
