Kindergarten registration available April 5 to 9

Parents of children who turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 30 can register their children for kindergarten between April 5 and 9.
Fauquier County Public School kindergarten registration can be completed any time before the beginning of school in the fall, but registering early gives the school division an opportunity to plan for enrollment, form relationships with families and assess student needs.
The online portion of the kindergarten registration process may be completed at www.fcps1.org. (Click on the "Enroll" button.) It can also be completed at the school.
Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., from April 5 to 9, a parent or guardian may visit the school the child will attend to show remaining paperwork. (Some schools may require the child’s presence at the time of registration; parents should check with the school.)
The following documents must be presented when registering:
- Photo ID of parent/guardian
- Original birth certificate (If the parent or guardian is unable to provide the original, an affidavit may be completed explaining why the birth certificate is not available.)
- Custody papers (if applicable)
- Two forms of proof of residency (housing contract, rental agreement, property tax bill, deed, mortgage statement or utility bill). A driver’s license is not acceptable proof of residency.
If the child’s registration is completed before July 1, an annual online registration form must also be completed during the summer. After July 1, kindergarten and annual registration are completed at the same time.
A Commonwealth of Virginia school entrance health form, signed by a physician, must be submitted to the school nurse for review before the first day of school. It must include a current immunization record and must be dated within one year of the enrollment date. The form is available at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/58/2021/03/MCH-213G-032014.pdf. The health form is also available on the fcps1.org website.
Additional information may be obtained by calling the child’s school: Bradley 422-7510; Pierce 422-7630; Brumfield 422-7530; Ritchie 422-7650; Coleman 422-7550; Smith 422-7670; Greenville 422-7570; Thompson 422-7690; Miller 422-7590; Walter 422-7710; Pearson 422-7610.
Parents who need help in a language other than English to register their child may call (540) 422-7118. Si necesita asistencia en español para matricular a su hijo, llame (540) 422-7118.
