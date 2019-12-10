Fauquier County resident Kim Daugherty announced Monday that she’s withdrawing from the race to be the Democratic nominee for the 5th District seat in Congress in 2020. The seat is currently held by Republican Denver Riggleman.
“I wanted to run for Congress to help bring real, progressive change. However, the path to victory required forsaking the most important commitments in my life: to my children, my husband and the people I fight for in court every day,” she said.
Daugherty is an attorney in Manassas. She lives with her family in the Brookside subdivision. Her withdrawal leaves Dr. Cameron Webb and Roger Dean Huffstetler as candidates for the Democratic nomination. Bob Good, a Campbell County supervisor, recently announced he will challenge Riggleman for the Republican nomination.
Daugherty called Webb “a talented and thoughtful candidate committed to working class folks.” She said he is “the only candidate in the primary field who has the ability to not only appeal to every voter but to inspire, motivate and activate them to vote Democrat.”
Daugherty said she’ll continue to be an advocate for issues.
“I will push for Medicare for all or any plan to bring 100 percent coverage to all Americans, women’s rights, criminal justice reform including legalization of cannabis, real steps to reduce inequality, effective gun safety, climate change leadership and to restore respect for constitutional norms in Washington, D.C.”
The 5th District covers all or part of 21 counties, plus the cites of Charlottesville and Danville. Areas of Fauquier County not in the 5th District are Midland, Goldvein and Bealeton. Those areas are in the 1st District, currently represented by Rob Wittman, Republican.
