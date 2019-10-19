When Ky’lil Kiawu fractured two front teeth running in PE class in September, the Fauquier football team also took a shot in the mouth.
Kiawu’s loss meant Fauquier would be without the services of a running back with eye-popping, big play ability.
After a four-week absence, the speedy and dangerous back returned to make a difference on offense and defense in a 21-16 road win at Culpeper Friday. Kiawu ran 12 times for 69 yards and scored two first half touchdowns, and also stepped up as a defensive back to save the Falcons.
“It was my first game back, I just wanted to get into the end zone,” said the junior. “Once I saw daylight, there was nothing stopping me from there.”
Helped by Nick Shadyac, who ran 13 times for 62 yards and a TD, Fauquier won its 13th in a row over Culpeper since 2005 and moved to 4-3 for the first time since 2015, when they finished 5-5.
But there was some angst for Falcon players and some postgame self-analysis as their big halftime lead turned into a fight for survival.
“The best thing we got out of it tonight is our kids are mad. They’re generally upset and we won, and that’s a good thing,” coach Karl Buckwalter said.
Fauquier led 21-0 before the Blue Devils (1-6) roared to life with 16 third quarter points thanks to some big connections from quarterback Jojo Crenshaw to receivers Dejour McCray and Armani Hoffman.
The game was played with a touching subplot as Culpeper coach James Ford, out this fall due to intense cancer treatments in Charlottesville, talked to his team and watched from the press box.
Ford’s cancer is in remission, he said, but he’s unlikely to coach this season, although he said there are other duties he could do. "It's weird being here but not on the field," said Ford. "I'm taking it day-by-day trying to get stronger."
“They love that man,” said Culpeper acting coach Brandon Utz about Ford, who has lost about 50 pounds. “He had a short time around our program and in that short time he touched a lot of lives. Brought a great family culture to this program. That’s why you’re seeing us battle.”
A Culpeper win with Ford in attendance would have been a remarkable story and it could have happened as a 16-point Culpeper surge brought the hosts in range with a third of the game to play.
The Falcons killed themselves with three second half turnovers as a seemingly comfy win veered deep into the nervous zone.
Down 21-0, Culpeper took over near midfield to start the third, and drove into Falcon territory on two McCray receptions. The drive quickly ended on an interception by Evan Jackson, but the Falcons promptly fumbled the ball back on first down, giving Culpeper control at the FHS 20.
In six plays Culpeper was back in business as Crenshaw hit McCray for an 8-yard TD completion on a play-action fake. Riley Harrison’s two-point run made it 21-8 with 7:35 left in the third.
Culpeper then scored on its next possession, driving 70 yards to make it 21-16 as Austin Lentz burst into the end zone from six yards. When McCray caught a two-point pass it was suddenly 21-16 with 1:33 left in the third.
Buckwalter says a game always comes down to stops, and the Falcons hung tough the rest of the way.
Culpeper had two cracks at the winning TD on it last two possessions, getting to the FHS 28 on the first try, but the Falcons forced incompletions on third and fourth down to end that scary threat.
Culpeper got the ball one last time on its own 20 with 2:35 left, but the Falcons ended that drive easily in four plays, then took over at the Culpeper 11 with 1:20 to go. Kiawu had a hand in breaking up some late pass plays.
Diehl took a knee on three straight snaps and Fauquier walked off victorious but shaken up by their disappointing second half.
“It was a rough second half. We knew we had to execute once they got those two second half touchdowns. I see it as a learning path to build off,” said Diehl, who completed 7-of-11 for 104 yards.
Ahead 21-16, the Falcons had a chance to tack on a key TD, but the Blue Devils stopped the Falcons three times inside the 6-yard line, then Diehl missed a 24-yard field goal.
“I kinda got a little nervous and hooked it. Wide left. I need to practice more and get better at it,” Diehl said.
Fauquier also had a 57-yard TD third quarter run by Shadyac called back due to a holding penalty.
The Falcons took their 21-0 lead by stacking the box against Culpeper’s offense, which proved very effective, and using the outside running and speed of Nick Shadyac and Kiawu on the edges to score three times.
Still, it took a fortunate break for the Falcons to get going. On fourth down from the Culpeper 35, Diehl threw a high ball to Cameron Swift, who caught it after a Blue Devil deflected it for a 25-yard gain to the 10-yard line.
It took Shadyac three runs to get in, but he went off right tackle from three yards out with 24 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 7-0 after Diehl’s extra point kick.
Fauquier then got TD runs of 25 and three yards from Kiawu to make it 21-0.
Of his 25-yard TD, Kiawu got outside, where tacklers failed to bring him down. "I juked inside and the dude came forward. Once I saw the pylon it was over from there,” he said.
Diehl said having Kiawu back was huge. "It’s great having Ky’lil coming back from that injury. He’s a tough player, man,” said Diehl.
Buckwalter said he's seeing a culture change in his team, noting how critical they were of their play in victory. 'That’s after a win, so the mindset is changing. We’re happy about that," he said.
Culpeper noticed it too.
"Fauquier, they are tough kids. They are simply tough," said Culpeper's Utz. "They are not afraid to send the blitzes. They brought it to us before we were awake and we responded with a little toughness of our own. That’s what making Fauquier’s program. They are bought into their culture and their culture is being tough."
Buckwalter thinks his Falcons might need to win out to make the playoffs and Culpeper was the first step. Next up is a key home game this coming Thursday vs. James Wood (5-2), which just got buried by Liberty, 50-21.
"We keep telling them we want to play in meaningful games. We told them this is their first playoff game. If we don’t get this we don’t have any shot,''' Buckwalter said. "I tell the seniors, ‘What’s your legacy? What do you want to be remembered for?’’’
After James Wood, Fauquier visits Sherando (3-3) then hosts Liberty (7-0) in a Nov. 8 Bird Bowl game that should be exciting given the Falcons' solid season so far.
"I keep telling the kids, 'Dare to dream. Why not us?' Dare to dream," Buckwalter said.
Said Kiawu, "I feel like we’re improving every week. Our line is getting better and better. Our defense is coming together as a team, and we’re working to make it to the state championship and that’s the end goal.”
Diehl praised Culpeper's fight, “That team is a great team. We needed to execute a little better. I think we’re alright.”
