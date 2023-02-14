Kevin T. Carter, former two-term Warrenton Town Council member (Ward 5) and current Center District representative on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, is ready to take the next step in his career in local government. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 Carter announced his candidacy for the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors to retain his seat.
Carter has served on the board since September 2022, when he was unanimously chosen by supervisors to fill a vacancy for Center District supervisor. The seat became available when former supervisor Chris Granger stepped down to avoid potential conflicts of interest regarding decisions about data centers. Granger’s wife Brandie Schaeffer accepted a position with Amazon Web Services in August 2022.
Carter, 57, said he is seeking re-election Nov. 7 to continue his commitment to serving the residents of his community. “As a long-term resident of Fauquier County, I have a deep passion for our community and a commitment to ensuring that it continues to thrive. I believe that I have the experience and knowledge necessary to make a positive impact on the lives of our residents, and I am eager to continue working on their behalf,” Carter said.
Carter said he is a strong advocate for preserving the rural character of the county while also promoting smart growth and economic development. He said he feels good about the county’s ability to deal with the potential influx of data centers and solar farms, for instance. “We’ve heard from the community on what they want or don’t want. Pressures for growth have always been present in Fauquier County; this is no different.”
The county’s budget, as always, will be an important discussion, said Carter, enumerating the competing interests for funding. “The budget is always a big issue for me and the county. The schools, they have considerable needs; public safety … making sure the sheriff’s office is well funded and the deputies are well paid.”
But he said that fire and rescue services will probably present the biggest challenge. “We will have to consider the future of fire and rescue and find a way to integrate the volunteer and county staff. That is going to be a major budget consideration.”
Carter has lived in Warrenton since 2000 with his wife Carrie and children Madison, Emma and Jack. Carter has served in senior leadership positions on the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce, the Warrenton Rotary Club, St. James Episcopal Church, the Fauquier Hospital and Health System board of directors and as a member of the PATH Foundation board of directors.
He is the managing director of a hotel company and is a former managing director of the Airlie conference center and hotel.
Carter is in the unique position of running against soon-to-be 18-year-old Raeid Ebrahim, a senior at Fauquier High School who is running as an independent. Carter said, “Raeid seems very smart, very passionate, I appreciate that. I applaud him for stepping into the arena.”
Carter is currently the only candidate seeking the Republican nomination for supervisor. The primary is scheduled for June 20. Candidates must file by April 6 to be included.
