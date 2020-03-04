Warrenton Town Councilman Kevin Carter (Ward 5), like all town councilmen, has a day job. He is president of Guests Inc. in Strasburg, a hotel management company. The company manages 18 hotels in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and New York, said Carter.
He was managing director at the Airlie Foundation for 16 years; before that, he held various positions around the country working in the hospitality industry.
He said he believes his work experience relates well to his position on the council. “I’m a business person, I deal with budgets, payroll and I handle a diverse group of investments. As the president of the company, I have to keep my eye on policy issues and legislative concerns as well.”
It has provided experience in developing interpersonal skills as well, he said. “I’m working with people every day to get things done,” he added. Carter serves on the finance and public utilities committees for the town and has also served on the public safety committee.
“Every step of the way, it’s been a learning process,” he said. “It’s like my mom used to say about raising kids. ‘There’s no book. You grow up with them and learn about it as you go.’”
When Carter discusses the biggest challenges that lie ahead for the town council, he focuses on finances. “We have been fortunate; we’ve been able to keep taxes low. We have managed expenses well.” But he worries about unfunded mandates that come down from the state level. Stormwater management looms largest, he said. “That is a huge unfunded mandate. It’s important for the health of the Chesapeake Bay, but it’s expensive.”
The tracking of stormwater management practices had been up to the state of Virginia until July of 2014, when that responsibility was shifted to local government. Since this was an unfunded mandate, the state gave local jurisdictions the ability to enact fees.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said, “We are working with a citizen and business committee staffed by a consultant to find the most equitable and appropriate fee to cover the cost of the state-mandated Storm Water Management program for Warrenton. The requirements and cost continue to grow each year and the council and myself continue to keep an eye on the new requirements coming out of Richmond.”
Carter said other budget considerations include continued upgrades in information technology, Warrenton’s new town hall and improvements to the town’s walkability, as well as public safety.
“We need to continue to invest in IT,” he said. “We were playing catch up.”
He added that the imminent move to the new town hall on Main Street “is a blessing.” He cites ADA accessibility and parking, as well as the ability to consolidate town offices as big pluses for the new space.
But he admits that the budget process presents competing priorities. “It’s a challenge,” he said, “we need to distinguish between wants and needs.”
He said, “That’s where strategic planning comes into play.” He noted that the town recently went through a complete financial review. “We were able to take a long view of our financial challenges, as we continue to make decisions for the long haul.”
The retooling of Broadview Avenue, he said, is a good example of the tough decisions council members must face. “There are people on both sides of the question. There are a good number of people who are very unhappy with it, and I understand that. It will have a lasting effect on businesses. Some perceive it will be negative, but it’s a necessary project. It will deal with safety. That’s a dangerous corridor, and the funding from the state makes it much more palatable.”
Carter also cited other walkability and safety improvements – like the bump outs on Main Street – which he described as “really well thought out and accomplished with the willing participation of residents.”
He said he is looking forward to seeing planned improvements at the intersection of Waterloo and Chestnut streets, as well. That project has been submitted for a VDOT grant to improve the visibility at that busy corner.
Carter remembered that when he set out to run in 2016, it was on a platform of ensuring a vibrant business community, a healthy growth in the tax base and an increase in business activity. “We have focused on making it easier to business in and with Warrenton. By getting government out of the way, we have improved the business environment dramatically.”
He said that when it came time to decide whether or not he would run for reelection, he thought seriously about the time commitment and what that meant in terms of “life-council balance.”
“I decided to run again because I think it’s an important part of being in a community. This makes sense to me. I hope I am able to continue in my role on the council.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.