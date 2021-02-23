Kevin Carter, CHA has been appointed as managing director of Lansdowne Resort and Spa in Leesburg. The facilities include a 45-hole golf course and conference areas. With almost 40 years of experience in the hospitality industry, he most recently served as the president of Guests, Inc., a full-service hotel management company headquartered in Strasburg.
“I am thrilled to join the team of Lansdowne Resort at this pivotal time in our industry,” said Carter. “Our team is growing and we are excited to share new programs, new wellness initiatives and so much more as we safely come back to life during this pandemic.”
Carter is currently a member of the Town Council of Warrenton, the Board of Director for the Fauquier Bank and the Board of Southern Innkeepers Association where he previously served as President. Carter has been a member of the Board of Directors for the Fauquier Hospital and Health System and the PATH Foundation. In addition, he has served as the president of the Warrenton Rotary Club and senior warden and school board treasurer for Saint James’ Episcopal Church in Warrenton.
