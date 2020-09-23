County Attorney Kevin Burke will retire effective Nov. 1, he confirmed Wednesday. He was first hired in 1991 as an assistant county attorney and became the county government’s chief legal counsel in 2005. The county is currently seeking candidates to replace him.
“It was an honor and a privilege to work for the county for the last 29 years,” Burke said. “I was able to work with many excellent elected officials and coworkers and am grateful for that opportunity.”
On the hiring process for a new county attorney, County Administrator Paul McCulla said, “The Board of Supervisors is currently soliciting qualified candidates of the county attorney’s position. The advertisement will remain open until filled and we hope to have applications to present to the board of supervisors over the next few weeks for its consideration.” Deputy County Attorney Tracy Gallehr will step in to fill the role in the interim if the position is not filled by Nov. 1, he said.
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with Kevin over the last 29 years, first as his boss and then as his colleague,” said McCulla, who was county attorney from 1991 until becoming county administrator. "The board of supervisors and the county’s departments, agencies and offices have been well served by Kevin and his calm and measured legal advice."
“While we will miss him,” McCulla continued, “he has positioned the county attorney’s office to continue to provide the high caliber of legal advice and representation we have come to expect from Kevin and all of the attorneys in that office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.