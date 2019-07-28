Two Kettle Run High School teams placed in the top 10 at the National Technology Student Association’s Conference held at the Gaylord National Resort from June 28 to July 2.
TSA is an organization for students interested in technology, encompassing the study of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) beyond the classroom. More than 5,000 students participate in the national TSA conference each year. Kettle Run TSA had seven students qualify for this year’s national competition.
After placing first in the state competition, Kettle Run’s Sci-Vis (scientific visualization) team, consisting of Daniel Fuerlinger, Alden Howard and Riley Mallory, placed sixth in the nation. In this category, students must use either 2-D or 3-D computer graphics tools and design processes to communicate, inform, analyze and/or illustrate a STEM topic or idea. The team created an animation explaining how cats can survive from high-distance falls.
After earning first place in the state competition, the team of Justin Carlson, Sebastian Fox and Ben Outland placed sixth in the nation in the 3-D Animation category. In this category, competitors must demonstrate their knowledge of 3-D animation technology and design skills to solve a challenge creatively. This year’s challenge was to create an animation that described a piece of ancient technology. The team chose time devices. At the national conference, the team had 24 hours to change the beginning or end of their original animation and conduct an on-site interview.
Lauren Leonard competed in the CAD Architectural Drawing competition. She had placed second in the state, earning her a spot at the national competition, where she had five hours to recreate and redesign a set of architectural drawings and conduct an interview.
TSA faculty advisors Bill Davidson and Karen Frye said they were proud of their students’ accomplishments.
“We could not be more proud of our students, not just because of their success in competitions but their character and how much fun it is to spend time with them,” Frye said in a news release. “It was a fantastic trip. We made some great memories and enjoyed the experience!”
