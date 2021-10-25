Kettle Run student charged with brandishing BB gun on school property

A Kettle Run High School student was arrested Oct. 22 for allegedly brandishing a gun while sitting in a car parked outside the school in the senior parking lot. Morgan Bender, 18, of Catlett has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property and two counts of brandishing, according to a criminal complaint filed with the arrest.
The gun involved in the alleged incident was later determined to be a “CO2 BB Gun,” according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
On the afternoon of Oct. 22, deputies with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office were called to the New Baltimore high school. According to the criminal complaint, two witnesses had seen a tan Nissan on the premises; the occupants were allegedly “passing a gun around inside the truck.”
Both witnesses said that the driver of the Nissan, later identified as Bender, then “held the gun out the window and pointed the gun at their vehicle,” the complaint continued.
Deputies subsequently located Bender at Liberty High School in Bealeton and took him into custody without incident, said Lewis. Bender is a student at Kettle Run, but also attends classes at Liberty, according to Fauquier County Public Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski.
Bender was taken to the Fauquier Adult Detention Center and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond, said Lewis.
