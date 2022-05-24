Kettle Run seniors emerge victorious after a tough 2 years

Kettle Run High School in New Baltimore graduated 291 graduates on May 18 at the school’s Cougar Field. KRHS’s chamber orchestra was on hand to salute the graduates, and the school’s wind ensemble played “Pomp and Circumstance” while seniors filed in.
Senior class president Merrick Denomy quoted Kanye West in his speech to his classmates: “If you have the opportunity to play this game called life, you have to appreciate every moment. A lot of people don't appreciate their moment until it's passed.” It was a good reminder, particularly when the pandemic stole so many moments from the Class of 2022
Madison Canterbury, Student Council Association president, recognized “the many obstacles that we faced during COVID, strengthening our class bond and teaching us how to adapt to life challenges. Our class has continued to show how amazing and unstoppable we are.”
Principal Meaghan Brill sent her seniors off with a flourish: “One thing is true – time and life pass quickly, and unfortunately, there is no option to rewind, pause or fast forward. So, it is up to us to embrace the moments, the experiences, the challenges. To learn from life and know that it is a gift. A chance to grow, gain knowledge, become a better version of ourselves and make a difference.”
Brill concluded, “Today, we celebrate you, the Kettle Run High School Class of 2022. Your achievements, your milestone. We are appreciative of what you have done, how you have made a difference and the legacy you leave for those who follow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.