Kettle Run seniors emerge victorious after a tough 2 years

photo_ft_news_grad_Kettle Run-31.jpg

Kettle Run graduates celebrate their accomplishments with the traditional hat throw.

 Photo by Carson McRae/McRae Visual Media

Kettle Run High School in New Baltimore graduated 291 graduates on May 18 at the school’s Cougar Field. KRHS’s chamber orchestra was on hand to salute the graduates, and the school’s wind ensemble played “Pomp and Circumstance” while seniors filed in.

Senior class president Merrick Denomy quoted Kanye West in his speech to his classmates: “If you have the opportunity to play this game called life, you have to appreciate every moment. A lot of people don't appreciate their moment until it's passed.” It was a good reminder, particularly when the pandemic stole so many moments from the Class of 2022

photo_ft_news_grad_Kettle Run-5.jpg

Madison Canterbury, SCA president, addresses her classmates.

Madison Canterbury, Student Council Association president, recognized “the many obstacles that we faced during COVID, strengthening our class bond and teaching us how to adapt to life challenges. Our class has continued to show how amazing and unstoppable we are.”

Principal Meaghan Brill sent her seniors off with a flourish: “One thing is true – time and life pass quickly, and unfortunately, there is no option to rewind, pause or fast forward. So, it is up to us to embrace the moments, the experiences, the challenges. To learn from life and know that it is a gift. A chance to grow, gain knowledge, become a better version of ourselves and make a difference.”

photo_ft_news_grad_Kettle Run-27.jpg

Some graduates were very excited to get their diplomas.

Brill concluded, “Today, we celebrate you, the Kettle Run High School Class of 2022. Your achievements, your milestone. We are appreciative of what you have done, how you have made a difference and the legacy you leave for those who follow.”

photo_ft_news_grad_Kettle Run-2.jpg

Kettle Run seniors file onto the track at Cougar Field before graduation.
photo_ft_news_grad_Kettle Run-4.jpg

Annelise Borst, Emma Cockerill, Natalie Escobar, Medline Garretson and Elena Navin sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

