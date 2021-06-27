Kettle Run’s Nia Rogers wins girls shot put title at Class 4 state track meet

While the team championships proved out of reach at Saturday’s Class 4 state track meet in Lynchburg, Fauquier County teams had plenty to celebrate as local athletes scored in 17 individual events and relays.
Leading the way were gold medal performances by Kettle Run's Nia Rogers in the girls shot put at a career-best distance of 39 feet, seven inches.
Fauquier's girls 3,200-meter relay also took gold as the quartet of Abby Gray, Cassidy Scott, Kiki Wine and Aubrey Fernandez finished in 9:33.14 to win by almost 20 seconds in a dominating performance.
Loudoun Valley won both team titles, with the Fauquier girls third.
The lone local silver medalist was Liberty's Sam Rodman in the 800 meters in a school-record 1:55.96, which was 1.69 seconds behind Loudoun Valley's Matthew Smith in 1:53.27.
The Loudoun Valley girls scored 71 points to win the team title over Blacksburg (55) with Fauquier a satisfying third with 42 points just ahead of hot pursuers Kings Fork (41) and Hanover (40). Kettle Run's 33 points placed eighth out of 36 schools. Liberty did not score.
Loudoun Valley's boys had a bigger cushion, 86-62, over Courtland. Grafton (51), Patrick Henry (Ashland) (44) and Blacksburg (41.5) completed the top five among the 34 scoring squads. Points were sparse for county entries, as Liberty was 23rd with eight, while Fauquier finished 29th (four) and Kettle Run tied for 31st with one point.
Fauquier coach Quentin Jones called third “a solid showing” for the FHS girls. “I'm very happy with the kids. We had some handoff issues, but overall I'm very proud of our performances. I'm proud of what they accomplished in a really tough season.”
The 2020 state meets were not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so a return to semi-normalcy was welcomed.
"It’s been one heck of a season,” Jones said. “Never before have teams had to compress so much training and learning into such a short span of time," he stressed, adding his pride for the cross country and athletes for both track seasons. "I’ve enjoyed it and miss you all already."
Falcon speed
Fauquier's girls tallied 26 points in running events, 16 in the field courtesy of the Robson sisters. Stephanie leaped 37-7.5 for the triple jump bronze medals and was fifth in the long jump at 17-1.5. Alyssa was the state's third-best long jumper at 17-2.
Besides the 3,200 relay title, Fernandez placed fourth in the open 400-meter dash in 1:00.04. Scott placed fourth at 800 meters at 2:23.31. That duo joined Wine and Julia Crowther for fifth in the 1,600 relay despite dropping the baton during an exchange. The foursome's time was 4:12.74 for Fauquier’s other two points.
Henry Burke was the lone Falcon boy to score, turning in a personal best of 40.89 for fifth place in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles.
Fauquier lost some expected points in the boys pole vault when Jackson Schreher he was diagnosed with a stress fracture following the region meet. He was the state's No. 3 seed and also was a leg for the state-qualifying 1,600-meter relay.
Every Cougar contributes
Led by gold medalist Rogers, all nine of Kettle Run's entries scored in their state events, very satisfying for coach Myraida Davis.
"It was a great day," Davis said happily. "The girls team finished eighth overall with only eight competitors. We couldn't be happier.
"While our seniors will definitely be missed, we are excited by the young talent that will be returning next year. This was the perfect way to end a season that was demanding in new and unusual ways."
Besides Rogers' shot put championship, Kettle Run collected another 10 field event points in the pole vault. Colleen Schaner cleared 11-6 for third place, while teammate Ashley Nickerson was fourth at 10-6.
Becca Harkness scored in a pair of individual races, taking fifth place in the 800 at 2:23.58 after an earlier seventh in the 400 (1:00.15). To start her day, she joined Rachel Grant, Kaiya Stone and Kendall Schlueter for sixth in the 3,200 relay in 10:02.94, a new school standard.
For the Cougar boys, Alden Williams took eighth in the 200-meter dash in 22.56.
