Hazen Griffin, 18, spent all four years of high school playing the role of a United Nations delegate attempting to solve difficult world problems, like climate change or peace, from the perspectives and viewpoints of leaders from other countries.
His experiences with Model UN fueled Griffin’s ambitions to see the world and make a difference. The 2022 Kettle Run graduate recently returned from a visit to Helsinki, where he attended a corporate retreat for the Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation, an independent Finnish organization that works to prevent and resolve conflicts through dialogue and mediation.
“He is following his dreams,” his mother, Stacie Griffin, said. “I hope every parent is encouraging their child to follow their dreams. That is, to us, what’s most important.”
The Model UN at Kettle Run is not just any high school Model UN. Best Delegate, an organization that provides Model UN workshops and summer programs, named the Kettle Run club one of the seven best 2021-22 high school Model UN Clubs in the world. Griffin was president of the Kettle Run club. Members of Model UN clubs meet with other clubs at conferences organized by high schools, universities and other organizations.
In addition, Best Delegate recognized:
- Chad Wright, KRHS history and social studies teacher, as one of the six best Model UN advisers worldwide for the 2021-22 academic year.
- A KRHS program called “All Are Welcome,” which encourages students from other Fauquier County schools to attend the Kettle Run Model UN club, was one of three Best High School Model UN Projects for the same academic year. Wright and Griffin started the program.
Although the Model UN club at Kettle Run offered Griffin many opportunities to hone his public speaking and research skills and taught him to look for solutions to seemingly intractable world problems, the most useful skill he learned was how to network.
“The biggest thing I learned from Model UN was how important it is to make connections and meet new people,” he said. Those networking skills helped him in Helsinki. “I’ve been meeting with all sorts of different people,” he said after he returned to Warrenton for a few months. “It has been really helpful to learn what they are up to and what they do.”
Griffin gets phone numbers and email addresses and follows people he meets on social media to help create connections. He has an interest in politics and history but is not yet sure what he wants to study in college. He is taking a gap year to travel. He chose Helsinki because his family has ties to Finland.
His best advice to others is this: “I would tell people to focus on what they want to do and not what other people think of them.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
