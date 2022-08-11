UPDATE: The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office posted at 2:30 p.m. on its Facebook page that the incident that affected Kettle Run High School and Greenville Elementary School "has been resolved."
More information will be provided when it is available.
ORIGINAL STORY: Shortly after noon Thursday, Kettle Run High School locked all exterior doors and kept staffers and students inside as Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies searched for someone who got out of a car in the student parking lot and went into the woods next to the school, according to an email sent to parents.
Greenville Elementary School, located near Kettle Run, also was in lockdown. The woods are between the two schools along Rogues Road in Fauquier County.
Students will be dismissed as normal with an increased law enforcement presence, according to an email from the school division sent at 2:20 p.m.
Fauquier County Schools sent the following message to families of students at Greenville and Kettle Run:
