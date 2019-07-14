Morgan Rodgers, Fauquier Times 2015 Kettle Run Athlete of the Year, passed away Thursday, July 11, according to reports from Duke University where she had been a student. The circumstances of her death have not been reported.
The 22-year-old was a psychology major from Warrenton.
According to her bio on the Duke University website, Rodgers played in the 2016 season opener and made the ACC Academic Honor Roll. She missed all of the 2017 season due to a career injury.
Mary Pat McMahon, vice provost and vice president for campus life, announced Rodger’s death in an email Friday, according to the Duke Chronicle, an independent news organization at Duke.
The Chronicle wrote, " ‘The Duke community extends our deepest sympathies to the Rodgers family at this time,’ McMahon wrote in an email to the Duke community. ‘Morgan’s sudden passing will be felt deeply by many in the Duke community. Our hearts go out to her friends and teammates, and to the faculty and staff she connected with during her time here.’
“Rodgers had not graduated from Duke and was not currently enrolled at the University, wrote Michael Schoenfeld, vice president for public affairs and government relations, in an email to The Chronicle.
" ‘We join the Duke community in mourning the loss of former women's lacrosse student-athlete Morgan Rodgers,’ Duke Athletics wrote in a statement. "At this time of sorrow, we ask that you hold the Rodgers family in your hearts.’ ”
Rodgers played field hockey, basketball and lacrosse at Kettle Run. She was a three-time conference player of the year in lacrosse and two-time field hockey player of the year.
A lacrosse midfielder, Rodgers received recognition on the national level as a member of the 2013 and 2014 Under Armour All-America underclass teams. Also a two-time Brine High School All-American for the Washington, D.C., region, Rodgers led Kettle Run to a district title her senior year and earned first team all-state honors.
More information will be posted here when it is available.
