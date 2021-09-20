Kettle Run grad charged with selling narcotic to 15-year-old, leading to overdose

A 19-year-old Warrenton man has been charged with selling Percocet to a 15-year-old, leading to a non-fatal overdose.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Sept. 15 to a home to find the child unconscious and administered Narcan, an emergency overdose-reversal medication, according to a search warrant affidavit filed the next day. The child’s condition improved after the medication was administered and the child survived, receiving treatment at Fauquier Hospital.
Wiley Saville, a former Kettle Run High School swimming standout who graduated last year, was subsequently arrested. The child told the deputies that Saville had sold them Percocet for $25, according to the search warrant affidavit.
Saville now faces a felony charge of distributing a schedule I or II drug and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The case will be heard in Fauquier County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. He remained in custody as of Monday afternoon.
Saville is currently on probation stemming from his conviction last year for destroying property; he was also fined $1,000 for that offense, according to court records.
