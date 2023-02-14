Kettle Run coach David Noonan removed his starters with less than four minutes left in last Friday’s 49-16 win against Handley in the Northwestern District tournament quarterfinals.
It was a feel-good moment, a sign the program was capable of dominating teams.
The Kettle Run girls led 47-12 and everyone was smiling as some backups went in.
“That’s the first time I’ve ever done that in three years now,” said Noonan of taking five starters out at once. “We been in games this year where we’ve been up a lot and I slowly threw new people in. But to be up 30-plus in a playoff game and take all five out. That was a big moment for this program.”
Erin Porter finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Reagan Patrick had 10 points and six assists and Simone Tapscott had 10 points and five rebounds as the No. 4-seeded Cougars (11-8) moved into the district semis against No. 1 Millbrook (19-5).
After a very brief slow start, the Cougars quickly achieved liftoff, building a 10-0 lead.
Patrick’s 3-pointer from the top of the key got the party started, then Bethany Norman hit two free throws, Porter scored on a beautiful assist from Tapscott, who soon drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner.
The Cougars built a 16-5 lead after the first quarter and were ahead 27-11 at halftime.
Kettle Run kept its foot on the gas pedal in the third, outscored the Judges 16-1 to lead 43-12 after three.
Soon the subs came in, with Paige Bagwell scoring the Cougars’ final points on a short baseline jumper.
Next up was a tough matchup in the district semis at regular season champion Millbrook (19-5) on Feb. 14.
“They’ve run this district for how long it’s been. Coach (Erick) Green is a legend. He has four state rings,” said Noonan, noting his team lost by only six points, 50-44, to Millbrook on Jan 24.
“Anything is possible. The girls are going in with the right mindset. They’ll be amped up and ready for it,” Noonan said.
The left-handed Porter is the Cougars’ biggest weapon and headline player. The versatile junior is strong enough to help on the boards, plus she can push the ball upcourt with her dribbling ability and score, and also drill 3-pointers.
“She’s becoming the best player on the floor every night or close to it. We’ve told her ‘You’ve got to do you,’’’ said Noonan, who is encouraging her to take plenty of shots.
Falcons, Eagles ousted
In other games, No. 6 seed Fauquier was competitive at No. 3 James Wood, before falling 46-34. The Falcons finished 6-17.
No. 7 Liberty lost at No. 2 Sherando 55-23, ending their season at 6-17.
