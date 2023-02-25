Millbrook opened Northwestern District girls basketball tournament semifinal with a quirky tactic.
The host and No. 1 seeded Pioneers never contested the opening jump ball. Kettle Run center Bethany Norman tipped it to another Cougar uncontested as the Pioneers dropped into one of their fearsome trapping zone defenses.
"They've been doing that all year," said Kettle Run coach David Noonan, who speculated Millbrook wanted to start on defense to set an intimidating tone.
It worked, as the Cougars never got untracked in losing 61-22 on Feb. 14 to end their season.
“You can have a plan in basketball, but can you put the ball in the hoop?” said Noonan. “The game did not go our way. The sad part is that in the games leading up to this we started to find our groove.”
“The moment was too big for us,” said Noonan. “We thought we had a good plan, but that atmosphere is so difficult. They’ve got state championship banners hanging in the gym and a legend in coach (Erick) Green.”
Despite the lopsided loss to a perennial district power, Kettle Run finished arguably its finest season since the school opened in 2008. Kettle Run finished 11-9 with their final win a 49-16 victory over Handley in the district tournament quarterfinals.
“I told them, ‘You guys made history.’ It was the most wins ever, and maybe the first time that we won the county championship by sweeping Fauquier and Liberty,” said Noonan.
Noonan noted that Kettle Run’s 2021 team made regionals for the first time ever, but that 2021 was a COVID-shortened year and the Winchester schools did not compete, making this year special.
“I hope we are resetting the standard for Kettle Run girls basketball. Winning 11 games is nice,” Noonan said, noting five important seniors are lost to graduation, but returnees like Erin Porter and Ava Prysock will blend with some JV players to form next year’s nucleus.
The Millbrook loss started off poorly as the host Pioneers raced to a 14-0 lead using 3-pointers, fast breaks and some inside shots.
The Cougars rallied briefly, going on an 8-3 run on baskets by Kate Bloom, Ava Prysock, Paige Bagwell and Erin Porter to cut Millbrook’s lead to 15-8, but the Pioneers’ lead soon escalated.
Millbrook led 23-8 after the first quarter and 36-12 at halftime. Millbrook made 13 of 16 first half free throws, putting the Cougars in a deep hole.
Kettle Run never seemed flustered but couldn’t make shots. The Cougars seemed to beat Millbrook’s traps correctly with passes into the middle but did not score off those opportunities. Scoring star Porter could not get shots to fall.
The Cougars scored just two points in the third quarter and entered the fourth down 52-14.
Porter led the Cougars with six. Simone Tapscott and Prysock each scored four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.