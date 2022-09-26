By Kettle Run standards this was a tough victory to analyze.
Although so much ultimately went right in a 54-28 triumph over James Wood in their Northwestern District opener last Friday in Winchester, the Cougars (5-0) go back to practice for Friday’s showdown vs. Liberty (1-3) with mistakes to correct.
First the really good. Facing their first two deficits of the year, the Cougars overcame being down 7-0 and 14-7 by generating a school-record 588 yards of offense.
“That’s what we needed to see as a program,” said coach Charlie Porterfield. “We had not been down before. There was no panic, no moping or pouting. For me, it’s awesome seeing the guys respond.”
Jordan Tapscott (3 catches, 156 yards, 2 TDs), Colton Quaker (127 yards rushing, 3 TDs), Peyton Mehaffey (129 rushing yards) and Abram Chumley (335 passing yards, 3 TDs) carried the offense as usual.
Two-way starter Trey Western (4 catches, 91 yards) had his first TD of the year at receiver, and the Cougars scored one of the most remarkable plays in program history on 95-yard interception and fumble return TD to end the first half.
The not-so-good were some defensive lapses, two turnovers and nine penalties.
Kettle Run watched James Wood running backs Elijah Richards and Lane Overbaugh slide through huge gaps around the tackles and race free for long gains.
“The first big run they had we overran it. The other big run our backside guys did not pursue it as hard as they could of. And some of their passes we had some miscommunication on,” Porterfield said. “We’re frustrated with the defensive performance, but it’s OK, it shows us things we need to fix.”
James Wood took a 7-0 lead on Zachary Smith’s 1-yard TD run, following a 76-yard burst by Richards. Although Sam Rodgers showed his speed in catching Richards from behind at the 1, the subsequent TD represented Kettle Run’s first deficit this year.
Kettle Run responded immediately as it would all night, only to see James Wood also score repeatedly.
Quaker’s 14-yard TD run tied it at 7-7 after Andrew Curry’s extra point. James Wood went ahead 14-7 on 12-yard TD pass from quarterback Jared Neal to Andrew Link, who was wide open across the middle.
After an interception by Rodgers, the Cougars tied it at 14-14 on Quaker’s 4-yard run midway through the second quarter.
Tapscott soon entered the discussion in a huge way with a 78-yard catch and score.
The star wideout, who now has eight TD catches for the year (and 10 total), was being double-teamed and had not been targeted. He lined up wide left as Chumley rolled to his right, waiting for Tapscott to cross. Tapscott caught the ball about 15 yards downfield with a defender chasing, then turned up the right sideline and was gone as the Cougars regained the lead at 21-14.
“It was a great catch in traffic. When Jordan gets his shoulder turned up the sideline it’s difficult to stop him,” said Porterfield.
James Wood had a cornerback on Tapscott at the line of scrimmage and shaded their safety Tapscott’s way once the ball was snapped. “Jordan was a little frustrated. When they take that away it opened up the middle of the field and Trey stepped up,” said Porterfield of Western’s big night.
After intercepting a Chumley pass near the midfield before halftime, the Colonels tried their ill-fated long bomb with just a few seconds left.
The play went from Hail Mary to epic fail for the Colonels.
Quarterback Neal’s lofted pass pinballed off two Cougar defenders, Jack Pechin and Western, before Quaker, who was a little deeper, corralled it near the left pylon. Quaker paused and analyzed the field.
With no time on the clock, Quaker ran towards the middle, before getting some blocks and shooting up the right sideline before getting hit inside the red zone. The ball came out with Tapscott picking it up and running the final 15 yards up the sideline for an improbable TD.
“It was wild, crazy. Everyone on our sideline was going nuts,” said Porterfield. “I was looking all over the field to see if this was coming back. Sometimes on a play like that you get a hold or block in the back or late hit.”
Porterfield said a James Wood player had punched the ball free from Quaker before he hit the ground. “It was a lucky break to bounce to Jordan. He was trailing the play.”
Down 28-14, James Wood answered back with a quick third quarter TD as Neal hit Link on a short pattern that turned into a 73-yard connection when Link split the linebackers and secondary to make it 28-21.
Kettle Run drove 65 yards on eight runs with Chumley scoring on a 1-yard run and Andrew Curry’s extra point making it 35-21.
Just as quickly, the Colonels were back in it as Overbaugh raced 70 yards for a TD a minute and a half later, making it 35-28.
On the subsequent series Tapscott recorded his third TD of the night on a 52-yard TD catch as the Cougars regained their two-TD advantage at 42-28.
Helped by a Mehaffey interception, the Cougars made it 48-28 on Quaker’s third TD run, a 3-yarder early in the fourth quarter.
Western was wide open on a seam route, catching a 45-yard pass to make it 54-28 with 1:22 left and close out the scoring.
Cougars host Liberty Friday
Now the Cougars return home to face Liberty (1-3). The Eagles beat Kettle Run 40-29 in 2019, with Kettle Run prevailing the last two seasons.
Last year’s game was tight for a while, before Kettle Run pulled away, 35-9.
“Liberty is willing to throw it all over the place. They will test us in the pass game,” said Porterfield.
Liberty, which leads the lifetime series 10-6, shook off an 0-3 start with a 40-13 win over Culpeper in its last game on Sept. 16.
“Anytime you get county opponents it’s circled on the calendar,” said Porterfield. “They’re coming off a bye week. (Coach) Travis (Buzzo) will have his team prepared and ready to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.