A week after seeing their running game stopped cold by a powerful Heritage line, Kettle Run affirmed they can indeed run the ball. And throw it. And play defense. And kick field goals.
Scoring on every possession but the final one, the Cougars roared to a 58-13 football win over Meridian Thursday night in Falls Church.
A week after pulling out a hard-fought 27-14 win over Heritage, the Cougars dominated -- thoroughly dominated -- scoring on their first nine possessions – which included eight straight touchdowns after a game-opening field goal.
The Cougars ran for 304 yards, with big games from starters Colton Quaker (5 carries, 90 yards, two TDs) and Peyton Mehaffey (8 carries, 83 yards) and backups Haydynn Bell (7 carries, 88 yards, TD) and Jonathan Taylor (6 carries, 38 yards, TD).
Quarterback Abram Chumley and receiver Jordan Tapscott were also instruments of destruction, connecting on three TDs. Tapscott broke the game open with first quarter TD catches of 36 and 49 yards, then added a 59-yard TD off a screen pass to open the third.
Chumley completed 5-of-9 passes for 177 yards and also hit Connor Adair for a 23-yard TD.
“For the guys to run our gameplan and do what we needed to do, we’re super pleased,” said coach Charlie Porterfield. “My message last night was: If we want to repeat as district champs and go on to win the region championship, every game has to be played like a championship game. You can’t just show up and it will magically happen. I’m happy with the effort.”
Things worked so smoothly that the first-string offense left the field after Tapscott’s quick TD to open the second half made it 45-0. It took just two plays and 10:49 remained in the third quarter.
“We told the No. 1 offense there would be one more drive after halftime. Whatever the outcome, you guys are all out. It was beneficial to get the 2s and 3s in there, they got a whole half of a game,” said Porterfield, who saw backup QB Logan Eldredge come on.
Chumley’s chemistry with Tapscott was on full display with three TDs, all on different routes: a go-route, a crossing route and a screen pass Tapscott took 59 yards to the house.
Connor Adair had Chumley’s fourth TD pass and flashed his brute strength.
The junior tight end took a short pass, shed one Mustang tackler than ran right at two more. The play looked stopped dead for a moment before Adair muscled through and ran free the final 15 yards for a 23-yard TD. Andrew Curry’s kick made it 31-0 with 5:01 left in the second quarter.
“It’s great to get Connor going. We’ve seen glimmers of that. He got his shoulder down and lowered his pad level. He looked like a man out there,” Porterfield said.
The other four TDs came on the ground. Quaker, who started the game in his normal No. 22 jersey, had one of the 2’s ripped off the back of his shirt, so he switched to No. 20. He scored both TDs wearing that number. He broke outside for a 29-yard run to make it 24-0 and 23-yard burst to make it 38-0.
The Cougars' first points came on senior kicker Andrew Curry’s 33-yard field goal that soared majestically high through the uprights with 8:46 left in the quarter for a 3-0 lead.
“Curry was awesome. Now we’ve got that on film. I told him after the game that one of these games he will win us the game,” said Porterfield, who was also happy with the Curry’s extra point kicks and those by backup Kelsi Navin, a junior who rotated in later and booted all three of her extra points through with ease.
Said Porterfield of Navin, the full-time JV kicker. “Her leg has gotten stronger. She did her training over summer.”
In short, Kettle Run’s first-ever game in Fairfax County was a rousing success. Even the drive east on I-66 towards the hustle and bustle of the Tysons Corner area, with its rush hour skyscrapers and dense population, was no problem.
“It’s not my most favorite thing to do in 4 in the afternoon to be in the middle of traffic. But that school is beautiful, it’s an awesome place to play. The kids enjoyed the trip up, we got there in less than an hour,” Porterfield said.
