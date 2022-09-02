082622_KR_v_Heritage_02_tapscott_catch.jpg

Kettle Run's Jordan Tapscott makes a catch during an Aug. 26 away game at Heritage.

 Photo by Randy Litzinger

A week after seeing their running game stopped cold by a powerful Heritage line, Kettle Run affirmed they can indeed run the ball. And throw it. And play defense. And kick field goals.

Scoring on every possession but the final one, the Cougars roared to a 58-13 football win over Meridian Thursday night in Falls Church.

082622_KR_v_Heritage_04_Chumley_run.jpg

Kettle Run quarterback Abram Chumley runs the ball during an Aug. 26 away game at Heritage.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.