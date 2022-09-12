Getting two more touchdowns from the seemingly unstoppable Jordan Tapscott and two rushing TDs from quarterback Abram Chumley, Kettle Run posted another impressive win, downing Brentsville 38-7 last Friday in the Cougars' home opener.
Tapscott caught a 14-yard pass from Chumley for the Cougars’ first points and added the final TD on an interception return. He caught eight passes for 143 yards and now has six TDs this year, five on TD catches.
