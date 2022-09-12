football_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-10_KRHS Jordan Tapscott BDHS Blake Fletcher_20220909.jpg

Kettle Run wide receiver Jordan Tapscott (9) attempts a catch as Brentsville District cornerback Blake Fletcher (3) covers him during a Sept. 9 game.

 Photo by Randy Litzinger

Getting two more touchdowns from the seemingly unstoppable Jordan Tapscott and two rushing TDs from quarterback Abram Chumley, Kettle Run posted another impressive win, downing Brentsville 38-7 last Friday in the Cougars' home opener. 

Tapscott caught a 14-yard pass from Chumley for the Cougars’ first points and added the final TD on an interception return. He caught eight passes for 143 yards and now has six TDs this year, five on TD catches. 

football_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-8_KRHS Peyton Mehaffey_20220909.jpg

Kettle Run running back Peyton Mehaffey in action against Brentsville District Sept. 9
football_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-12_BDHS Nico Orlando KRHS Jonathan Valdez_20220909.jpg

Kettle Run's Jonathan Valdez tackles Brentsville District running back Nico Orlando during a Sept. 9 game.
football_Kettle Run vs Brentsville-5_KRHS Jordan Tapscott_20220909.jpg

Kettle Run's Jordan Tapscott (9) in action against Brentsville District Sept. 9.

