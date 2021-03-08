Kettle Run football pulls away from Fauquier 44-0 thanks to Chumley, Williams, Fasce, Piercy

Sometimes you get a result so surprising all you can do is say, “Did that really just happen?”
Kettle Run’s 44-0 smackdown of Fauquier on Saturday in Bealeton fell in that category.
The county rivals both displayed a ferocious brand of defense, taking turns bashing each other in a manner that looked likely to continue into the fourth quarter. The Cougars led 3-0 at halftime courtesy of Andrew Piercy’s 37-yard field goal.
“It was a slugfest. At one point I thought this could end 3-0,” said Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield.
While a tough Fauquier defense doled out plenty of punishment, the Cougars cracked the code to victory. Riding the left arm of senior quarterback Elijah Chumley, the Cougars scored six second half touchdowns to turn a tossup game into a blowout. “We felt if we trust what we’re doing it was gonna break. To keep on track, it will go our way,” said Porterfield.
Chumley completed 15-of-23 passes for 193 yards and three TDs. Ahmal Williams caught four passes for 121 yards and two TDs. Peyton Mahaffey ran 12 times for 83 yards and a TD, and Nick Fasce had a 25-yard fumble return TD on defense.
Kettle Run bottled up elusive Falcon quarterback J.T. Diehl by keeping defensive ends Nick Fasce and Abram Chumley from rushing all-out. This kept Diehl from improvising and making big plays.
“The Diehl kid is a lot of fun to watch, but awful to gameplan for,” said Porterfield. “We stayed at home. Sometimes Nick did not even rush. It was just contain.”
Both Falcon senior QBs had miserable games. Diehl completed 3-of-13 for 29 yards and an interception. Star senior receiver Evan Jackson, who relieved Diehl on the third drive of the third quarter, was 2-of-9 for 12 yards.
Kettle Run avenged last season’s 21-7 loss to Fauquier and threw a bucket of ice water on Fauquier’s impressive 2-0 start, which included last Monday’s 21-14 win over Liberty.
Suddenly it’s the Cougars flying high. After going 1-9 last season, they’re 2-0 and averaging 46 points a game heading into Friday’s Homecoming game with Culpeper.
And they have a potential all-district first team quarterback in Chumley, who completed 15-of-23 for 193 yards and three touchdowns. “I’m not surprised. Look at the offseason he had. Hopefully we talk about this every week,” said Porterfield.
Chumley, who has six TD throws in two games, has learned to release his passes with very short dropback time. Chumley opened 2-for-8 but completed his last five in the first half and 8-for-10 in the second half to close 13 for 15.
Porterfield noted Chumley is “still not content with things. He’s leading like a senior QB. He’s looking like an all-district caliber kid. I’m pleased he can play again and show what he can do.”
After three fumbles deep in FHS territory, two in the first half, Kettle Run scored their first TD on its third drive of the second half when Chumley hit Jordan Tapscott on a 7-yard out route to the left pylon with 5:33 left in the third.
The game was still tight at 10-0 entering the fourth -- until the Cougars scored five more TDs.
The first featured some luck as Falcon cornerback Robert Vasquez got in front of a pass to Cougar Ahmal Williams and tipped it backwards to Williams, who scooted the final 15 yards for a 22-yard TD to make it 17-0 after Piercy’s kick.
Chumley then hit Williams for a 49-yard TD to make it 24-0 after Ella Slevin’s kick. Lineman Nick Fasce ran 25 yards after a Jackson fumble to make it 31-0 after Slevin’s kick.
The last two TDs came on a 4-yard run by Logan Branham and 11-yard run by Peyton Mehaffey.
Porterfield is now 5-1 lifetime vs. Fauquier. He said last year’s loss to the Falcons was a factor Saturday.
“I think our kids didn’t forget that. One of the issues last year was I’m not sure we gave them respect. Even though we didn’t roll into that game last year with a great record (at 0-5), we thought we were gonna beat them,” said Porterfield.
Kettle Run has now won nine of the last 11 meetings against Fauquier and leads the series 9-5.
Other stars Saturday included Jacob Robinson, who caught six passes for 32 yards, and Tapscott, who caught two for 16 yards and a TD.
The kicking game was also spot on. Piercy made the game-winning points on a 37-yard field goal and punted well on a windy day where field position mattered. Backup kicker Ella Slevin went 3-for-3 on extra points, making her 5-for-5 through two games.
