KETTLE RUN FOOTBALL PREVIEW: The defending champs look loaded

If you thought last season was good, the Kettle Run football team could be even better this fall.
Kettle Run went 5-1 and won the Northwestern District title in the abbreviated six-game spring campaign, which ended with a 53-28 loss to Broad Run in the Class 4 Region B semifinals.
While elite quarterback Elijah Chumley planning to join the Air Force and speedy twins Ahmal and Alden Williams also graduated, there is plenty of talent on both sides of the ball.
The Cougars return four starters on the offensive line, and feature two college-caliber receivers in senior Jacob Robinson and junior Jordan Tapscott, who both also shine as defensive backs.
Coach Charlie Porterfield is also beaming about his defense, which is also deep and experienced.
With eight starters back on offense and eight on defense, it’s almost an embarrassment of riches for a high school football coach.
“We have not missed a beat from the spring. It was a great lead-in to this season,” said Porterfield, who thinks he may have his best team in his seven years at Kettle Run.
The void at quarterback will be filled by transfer Beau Lang, a senior who started last year at Brentsville, taking over when No. 1 QB Guy Hayes went down. “He’s a big strong kid and good in the locker room,” said Porterfield. Lang transferred at the beginning of the summer. “It’s a nice surprise. He’s fallen in well with the team. We love having him,” he said.
In center Mitch Pfeiffer, left guard Ethan Tabit and left tackle Zach Thompson, Kettle Run has three three-year starters. Right tackle Garrett Hall is a two-year starter and starting right guard Tadeo Rushing was hurt last season but got significant time. “We are super experienced up front. A lot of them played when they were young,” said Porterfield. “As the offensive line coach myself, I feel good where this group is.”
After not using a tight end the last two years, the Cougars have installed junior Abram Chumley in that spot with freshman Jonathan Valdez as backup. “It’s such a difficult position to cover in a high school game. You can do a lot with that kid and it makes the run game better,” Porterfield said.
The returning tailback is Peyton Mehaffey, who had two dynamic runs in the first scrimmage, with Andrew Strickland and Logan Branham also getting carries. Senior Merrick Bemony is returning for his third year as starting fullback and is a coach on the field, Porterfield says.
Even with Chumley and the Williams’ twins gone, Cougars’ fans can expect more aerial fireworks out of big-play receivers Tapscott and Robinson this year.
“Every day in practice one of those kids does something that has me shaking my head and leaving my jaw on the floor,” Porterfield said. He noted both have fut on 10 or more pounds each, with Robinson now 6-foot-2. “They are our two most dynamic players and I expect a lot out of them.”
While Lang isn’t expected to match the passing prowess Chumley exhibited in the spring, he’s expected to deliver some TD throws and move the team. “He has a big arm. He’s a big, thick kid that moves well. He ‘s dynamic throwing and running,” said Porterfield.
Defense is also deep
Porterfield’s defense is bolstered by gobs of returning talent.
All three safeties are back, the defensive line is a hardened crew of three returnees, and the linebacker corps is deep. “The defense is the furthest ahead of the three phases. They aren’t diddling around,” says Porterfield.
Many of Kettle Run’s offensive standouts also play defense.
Returning starters include defensive linemen Tabit, Thompson, Pfieffer and Hall, as well as Tapscott (cornerback), Robinson (strong safety), Sam Rodgers (safety), Mehaffey (linebacker) and Chumley (defensive end).
Logan Branham will also start at linebacker, with freshman Colton Quaker also being integrated. “He played JV last year as an eighth grader. There’s a lot of hope this kid can do it,” Porterfield said of the 5-10, 175-pound Quaker.
Cameron DiNicolantonio and Mason Fletcher are competing for an opening at cornerback.
Special teams
Highly skilled punter-kicker Andrew Piercy has graduated and is now kicking at William & Mary. The kicking roles are now filled by Ella Slevin (field goals/extra points and Devin Wilkes (punts). Tapscott, Rodgers and Robinson will handle kick returns.
