KETTLE RUN FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Season-opening rout of Handley has Cougars thinking playoffs

After going 9-2 and making regionals in 2018, then dropping to 1-9 last season, it’s natural to wonder what version of the Kettle Run football program emerges in the abbreviated 2021 season.
After Saturday’s rousing 48-14 win over Handley, it’s easy envisioning the Cougars in the mix for one of the two playoff spots in the condensed Northwestern District season. “We should be significantly better,” said coach Charlie Porterfield. “That team last year was one of those seasons.”
The Cougars return a lot of very good football players, especially in the skill positions.
Senior quarterback Elijah Chumley shined during the fall 7-on-7 passing league and starts after sharing the job with Peyton Mehaffey, a sophomore moved to running back and starting linebacker. Chumley was brilliant in the opener, completing 15-of-29 for 231 yards and three touchdowns and running for two TDs.
“We have two quarterbacks, both of those kids can do different things, but Elijah will be the starter, he’s earned it,” said Porterfield.
This will be the fifth year a Chumley has started at QB for the Cougars. Elijah’s brothers, Casen and Gabe set numerous school passing records and were Fauquier Times Kettle Run Boys Athlete of the Year (Gabe in 2018 and Casen in 2019).
And there’s no end to the Chumley pipeline. Sophomore Abram Chumley, also a standout 182-pound wrestler, will start on the defensive line. “That name is synonymous with our program,” said Porterfield.
Brandon Strickland will join Mehaffey as featured running backs. “Peyton’s a dynamic runner and talented QB. He’s too good to keep off the field,” said Porterfield. “Brandon gives us a lot of senior experience. We’re excited about him.”
The Cougars have two key receiving targets in junior Jacob Robinson and sophomore Jordan Tapscott, both basketball stars. Both can be game-changing talents. Tapscott caught six passes for 107 yards and two TDs in the opener. Twins Ahmal and Alden Williams and Zach Primrose will play at lot at receiver.
On defense, Robinson starts at strong safety, Tapscott at cornerback and Alden Williams at cornerback. Alden Williams was second team all-Northwestern District at cornerback last year. “We feel really good about all those spots,” Porterfield said.
The Cougars are cycling in new starters on their offensive and defensive lines. Junior Ethan Tabit will play both guard and on the defensive line. Another key two-way player is junior Garrett Hall, who’ll play defensive end and tackle. “He’s grown a ton,” said Porterfield.
Junior Zach Thompson will play left tackle and junior Mitch Pfeifer is the center. Both played as sophomores on the offensive line.
Among the linemen moving into more prominent roles are sophomore Josh Witte, senior Nic Gaina, senior Mykai Edmounds, sophomore Abram Chumley and senior Nick Fasce.
Freshman Sam Rodgers will start at free safety. Junior Logan Branham and senior Justin Ankers will see time at linebacker.
The Cougars have a superstar kicker in Andrew Piercy, whose punts go so high they’re difficult to catch and kickoffs soar into the end zone.
“I’ve been at the collegiate level before and I’ve never had a kicker that good,” said Porterfield of Piercy, an honors student who'll play at William & Mary as a preferred walk-on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.