Millbrook came into Nokesville eager to shake up the Northwestern District football standings and test themselves after upsetting Handley 26-0 and blowing out Fauquier 48-23 in its previous two games.
If the red-hot Pioneers could shock Kettle Run, it could put the district standings in a near four-way tie.
Nah, the Cougars weren’t buying that scenario.
It was a reality check as the two-time defending district champs put the Pioneers away early, building a 35-12 halftime cushion and winning 52-32 last Friday.
First-place Kettle Run (8-0) is 4-0 with two games left and holds a one-game lead over Sherando (3-1). Fourth-place Millbrook fell to 2-2 and 3-5 overall.
“We were able to establish the run game pretty early. That was the message all week,” said coach Charlie Porterfield. “Up front they did a great job. Peyton Mehaffey blocking at fullback and Tate Leverett at tight end did a great job blocking today.”
The Cougars’ two-headed backfield of senior Mehaffey and sophomore Colton Quaker were instrumental.
Quaker amassed 138 total yards, with 75 on the ground to go along with 63 through the air. In the red zone, Mehaffey closed three drives for the Cougars, tallying two rushing touchdowns and one receiving.
“Offensively, the O-line stepped up a lot, we were just gashing them downhill,” Mehaffey said. “If we can gash them in the run game, it’ll open up the pass, and having Tap out there and Abram (Chumley) throwing, it’s just easy.”
Jordan Tapscott continued to produce fireworks and touchdowns. The region’s leading receiver finished with five receptions for 84 yards and two scores to go along with a 65-yard punt return touchdown.
“I was going to let it go at first, but I was like, ‘You know what, I’m going to grab it,’” Tapscott said of the play. “I saw the hole up the middle was clear, so I just took off, saw green grass, broke a couple of tackles, and scored.”
Tapscott now has 50 catches for 1,164 yards and 15 touchdowns as he continues to improve upon his school records.
The Cougars struck first on the opening possession on Tapscott’s 20-yard catch and run. Quarterback Chumley hit Tapscott with a shovel pass and Tapscott broke a tackle and scored.
On their next possession, Kettle Run pounded the ball down the field, finishing with a Mehaffey’s 2-yard TD rush up the middle to double the lead at 14-0.
After recovering a Millbrook fumble, Kettle Run started the second quarter again on the ground, this time with Chumley running it in on a QB draw from 5-yard TD out behind a strong push by the offensive line.
Millbrook made it 21-6 with 10:12 remaining in the half on a 2-yard TD run by Cohen Creswell.
Tapscott set up the offense’s next touchdown up with a 33-yard catch in double coverage inside the 5, where Chumley rolled out to his right to find Mehaffey for the score.
“I went up for a 50-50 ball and he caught the ball, but I was just stronger and snatched it out of his hands and came down with a tough catch,” Tapscott said of the highlight play.
The Cougars weren’t finished as Tapscott returned a punt 65 yards to the house, breaking several tackles, increasing the lead to 35-6 with 4:48 remaining.
Millbrook quarterback Detric Brown’s 2-yard TD on the final play of the half left the Cougars ahead 35-12 at the break.
On Kettle Run’s first possession of the second half, Andrew Curry drilled a 25-yard field goal to increase the lead to 38-12.
After Millbrook fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, Mehaffey lowered his shoulder and powered his way in for his third touchdown of the day, this one a 4-yarder.
The Pioneers and Cougars traded touchdowns into the fourth quarter, with Tapscott making the score 52-18 with 10:16 remaining on a 25-yard catch and run over the middle.
With 6:36 left, Kettle Run pulled their starters as Millbrook added two more touchdowns before the final whistle for the 52-32 final.
It was a complete performance, as the Cougars shut down Millbrook’s tight formation single wing, run-heavy offense early, and forced four fumbles.
“Earlier in the week the message was we got to force some turnovers, we got to keep their offense off the field and keep the ball out of their hands,” Porterfield said.
“It was a great team defensive game I thought. Multiple people forced fumbles, guys were making plays when the ball is in the air, so super proud,” Porterfield said.
The Cougars visit dangerous Handley (5-2) Saturday. The Judges have lost two straight district games after a 5-0 start and are 1-2 in league play.
