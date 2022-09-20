football_Kettle Run vs Riverside-3_KR Jordan Tapscott touchdown RHS Owen Farmery (25)_20220916.jpg

Kettle Run wide receiver Jordan Tapscott evades Riverside defender Owen Farmery on his way to scoring a touchdown during the Cougars' Sept. 16 homecoming game.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Four weeks, four impressive wins. If ever a football team looked ready to defend its Northwestern District title, it’s coach Charlie Porterfield's Kettle Run Cougars. 

The Cougars (4-0) sure enjoyed Homecoming last Friday, handling Riverside 34-0 as Abram Chumley completed 15 of 16 passes for 189 yards and a 34-yard touchdown to Jordan Tapscott, who caught 10 passes for 171 yards and the TD. 

football_Kettle Run vs Riverside-8_KR Colton Quaker touchdown_20220916.jpg

Kettle Run's Colton Quaker dives across the goal line for a touchdown during the Cougars' Sept. 16 homecoming game against Riverside.
football_Kettle Run vs Riverside-18_KR cheerleaders_20220916.jpg

Kettle Run High School cheerleaders during the football team's Sept. 16 homecoming game
photo_ft_news_Kettle Run homecoming court-25_Kaley Frazier hoco queen_20220916.jpg

Kettle Run cheerleader Kaley Frazier after being named homecoming queen Sept. 16

