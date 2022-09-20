Four weeks, four impressive wins. If ever a football team looked ready to defend its Northwestern District title, it’s coach Charlie Porterfield's Kettle Run Cougars.
The Cougars (4-0) sure enjoyed Homecoming last Friday, handling Riverside 34-0 as Abram Chumley completed 15 of 16 passes for 189 yards and a 34-yard touchdown to Jordan Tapscott, who caught 10 passes for 171 yards and the TD.
